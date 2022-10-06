Caterina Don helps lead Georgia Women’s golf | Georgia Sports

The Georgia Women’s golf team is a Veteran group, with six of the eight Golfers on the roster being Seniors or fifth year students. One of the team’s headliners, senior Caterina Don, wants to ensure the group goes out on top.

“I would love to make a run at the national championship this year with the whole team,” Don said. “We’ve built a lot since I got here four years ago, and to make a deep run in the postseason this year would be really special.”

Don, a native of Italy, is no stranger to this kind of team success. As a member of Italy’s national team, she helped lead her country to two European Girls’ Team Championships in 2016 and 2018, along with a laundry list of individual success that includes two Italian Girls U18 National Championships.

“She brings that experience factor of not only Amateur golf but professional golf competing for both Georgia and Italy,” head Coach Josh Brewer said. “The calmness effect she brings to the lineup is so valuable.”

What would bring such an accomplished international star to UGA, of all places? For Don, it stemmed back to a childhood dream.

“When I was a kid, every Christmas I would see all the other girls on the national team come back from the US, and they would tell me all about college, and the opportunity to both study and play golf,” she said. “It’s very hard to do this in Italy since we don’t have college sports.”

After attracting international attention from American coaches for her performance with the Italian team, Don decided to come to the US for the first time to visit UGA. “I just fell in love with Georgia, the people in the South, the school and our facility. It’s my home away from home,” she said.

Even though Don fell in love with Georgia, there was some trouble at first adjusting to life on a different side of the world. But golf was still there, and Don’s love of the game helped her get acclimated.

“Being away from my family was really tough, but I knew I could fit here because I love sports just like people here do,” she said. “The golf team also has so many people who are international, which really helped me feel like I fit in.”

Growing up in Pinerolo, Italy, Don could have never expected golf to be something she would grow to take so seriously. Her original passion was fit for an entirely different climate.

“I was a skier for the longest time,” she said. “My aunt and uncle would play golf on the weekends, and I started to go with my family. I Originally just picked it up as a hobby, but when I was around 11 or 12, I got more competitive about it to the point where I Abandoned skiing completely and golf became more than just a Hobby for me.”

Don is a Mathematics major and carries the same critical thinking skills necessary in the Classroom over to the course.

“She knows exactly how I expect everything to be done from a practical standpoint and an academic standpoint, and she helps keep that in line. In a way, she’s like a student coach,” Brewer said.

Her analytical viewpoint has helped her in her career so far. The key lies in having your mind right, she said, because golf is “a mind game more than anything else.”

“You can be at the top of your game in terms of your swing, and still not perform, or you can be having a rough time with your swing and still be performing well because your mind is in the game,” Don said.

Don’s goal for this season is rather simple: Aside from wanting to go out with a national championship with the team, she said, “I just want to go out there and give my best contribution to the team, be there for my teammates and build Incredible memories.”

The Women’s golf team continues its season this weekend at the Illini Invitational, where it’ll be seen if Don’s mentality pays off.