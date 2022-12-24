Catch up on our 3 most popular Subpar Podcasts of 2022

Pat Perez’s interview in March was one of Subpar’s most popular episodes of 2022. Getty Images

Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz had a huge year with GOLF Subpar, and with 2022 full of storylines in the golf world, there was no shortage of topics to cover. While there were plenty of guests on the show this year, we’ve picked out the three most popular podcasts to get you through your holiday journey.

Featuring stories of Bill Murray at Pebble Beach from a World Series Champion, Pat Perez dishing on LIV before he even joined it, and Kevin Kisner talking PGA Tour gambling games, these were the three most listened to Subpar podcasts of 2022.

Mark Grace

World Series Champion and three-time MLB All-Star Mark Grace is no stranger to the annual Gathering of celebs at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and during our most popular Episode of Subpar in 2022, he told Colt and Drew what it’s like to play with Caddyshack icon Bill Murray at the event. He also told stories of his first trip to Augusta National and playing blackjack with Micheal Jordan.

Pat Perez

Before Pat Perez made Headlines cashing in on the LIV Golf fortune, he made a long-awaited return to Subpar, where he gave his first thoughts on the league, then known as the “Saudi Golf League.” He even said Phil Mickelson was wrong in his approach to working with the league and explains how he could have been more diplomatic.

Kevin Kisner

Before Kevin Kisner got to play on this year’s Presidents Cup team, he came on Subpar to talk about his snub from the 2021 Ryder Cup team and the politics that go into the team selection. He also shed some light on which pros he loves to play money games with.