Catch up on our 3 most popular Fully Equipped podcasts of 2022

TaylorMade’s Stealth driver was a popular topic of discussion on GOLF’s Fully Equipped podcast. Taylor Made

There was a lot to discuss in the world of golf equipment this year — and GOLF’s The Fully Equipped podcast was there to chronicle it all. While we’d suggest going back and listening to every Episode you missed over the past 12 months, we also understand that not everyone has that much free time on their hands. So we’re doing the heavy lifting for you.

Below are the three most popular episodes from last year, and they’re well worth your time. From crazy testing stories and deep dives on TaylorMade’s Stealth to the departure of Scottie Scheffler’s trusty Nike 3-wood and robotic driver insights, 2022 was one for the record books.

Bringing TaylorMade’s Stealth Carbonwood to life

One of the most fascinating driver designs in the Marketplace just happened to be our most popular Episode of 2022. With a large assist from Tomo Bystedt, the TaylorMade designer who helped bring Stealth to life, we received a detailed look at why the company sunsetted Titanium face technology for carbon fiber. TaylorMade’s Matt Bovee also provides a similar deep dive on the Stealth iron.

If you need a refresher on the history of TaylorMade’s driver technology and how Stealth came to be, this is the episode to download.

Vokey’s big week and a Jon Rahm testing story for the ages

Vokey’s SM9 wedge got off to a hot start as it debuted on the PGA Tour in Hawaii. The crew also discussed an absurd Jon Rahm gear testing story that left one Callaway Tour rep nearly speechless. The Episode concludes with Chris Voshall spinning Tales of his time working at Mizuno.

So long, Scotty

There was a lot going on in Austin during the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but the biggest gear topic surrounded Scottie Scheffler and his decision to drop the Nike VR Pro Limited 3-wood for a TaylorMade Stealth. Co-host Gene Parente offered robot Insights on the popular Titleist TSi and Ping G425 drivers, and the Episode concludes with a gear tip many of us should embrace.

Want to overhaul your bag for 2023? Find a fitting location near you at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf.