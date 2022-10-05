Catch Mary Droppinz’s Vibe Ahead of Dirtybird Campout 2022

Mary Droppinz drops off a festive mix as the flock prepares to flap their wings over to this year’s edition of Dirtybird Campout!

Dirtybird Campout has rightfully earned the Reputation as one part festival and one part adult summer camp, the sum of which results in a three-day celebration of personal freedom and expression with music that matches the eccentric energy. Whether you want to toss water balloons around with friends, get into some rowdy kickball action, or get Crafty in Craftopia, there’s literally something for everyone. Of course, the musical entertainment is equally enticing, serving up three stages of sound (including the new Hideout renegade stage) featuring party-forward beat Maestros like E.g Worthy, Baby Weightand Mary Droppinz!

Speaking of the latter, Mary Droppinz is no stranger to the Dirtybird scene, taking the beloved brand by Storm with sets at last year’s edition of DBC and this year’s Dirtybird CampINN. While she has yet to release a track on the imprint, she’s been hard at work showing the flock that she’s a force to be reckoned with by recently dropping a fiery remix of Justin Martin’s “Molokini” and has a number of Releases slated to drop soon.

This unique music maker is lining herself up for staying power within the Dirtybird brood, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for this year’s Dirtybird Campout performance! While the shenanigans don’t officially commence until the pre-party, you should gather your friends immediately because Mary Droppinz is getting the festivities poppin’ with an exclusive mix that will put you in the mood to move.

My latest mix for Dirtybird is a Blend of some of my favorite deep breaks and techno tracks right now and ending with my latest originals. “Too Sweet” (broken mix) and “Let Me Love You” are releasing on my second EP, out Oct 6, on Zeds Dead’s label Altered States, closing the mix with my remix for Justin Martin that just dropped this month! All in all, my inspiration while creating this mix was to write a secret love letter through sound. I hope this mix pumps you up for Campout as much as me, see ya at the Bass Lodge. Mary Droppinz

Tickets for Dirtybird Campout 2022 are still available, so stop sleeping on this fun-filled weekend of musical Madness and grab them before it’s too late! Then, continue on for Mary Droppinz Dirtybird Campout 2022 Mix on SoundCloud.

Stream Dirtybird Campout 2022 Mix Series: Mary Droppinz on SoundCloud:

Dirtybird Campout 2022 Mix Series: Mary Droppinz: – Tracklist:

Joy Orbison & Boddika – In Here Michael Magnan – Alright Um I. Jordan – Hey Baby Acid Safari – Revs Sesh (Shannon Briggs Remix) Eliza Rose, Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA Bailey Ibbs – SMYD Interplanetary Criminal – Gyladem Dub DJ Delay – Bring ’em Out Intercept – Frequency Dylan Forbes – Switch It DiGJiT – Hit Me In The Face So I Can Feel Something Arma – Another Pink Pantheress Edit (135 Redux) Mary Droppinz – Too Sweet (Broken Mix) Mary Droppinz – Let Me Love You Yaw – BLMD (Unreleased) Justin Martin – Molokini (Mary Droppinz Remix)

