Catawba College Faculty member named Nielsen Center Workshop Fellow

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) – Dr. Megan Flocken, Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Catawba College, has been selected from a large and competitive applicant pool to join the 2023 Nielsen Center for the Liberal Arts Early Career Workshop Fellows.

The Nielsen Center Fosters a sustained Faculty learning community over successive workshop weekends where Fellows reflect on their vocation, context, and teaching practices while developing teaching strategies that nurture transformative student learning. Fellows also learn to articulate the goals of a liberal arts education, cultivating self-awareness, self-expression, and personal growth.

“I look forward to representing Catawba College and exploring the vocation of liberal arts teaching with early career faculty from other liberal arts institutions,” said Flocken. “Upon returning, I hope to share with my Catawba colleagues and students the best practices from my workshops which bolster Catawba’s commitment to Liberal arts education. This exciting opportunity will help me to contribute to Catawba’s present and future approaches thereto, to Advocate for how interdisciplinary Liberal arts education enriches and helps to Foster life-long learners.”

The Nielsen Center is at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida. As a Faculty fellow, Flocken will attend three four-day workshops beginning in February, June, and December 2023.

“Dr. Flocken has a deep and abiding belief in the value of liberal education and she understands what can be accomplished at a small liberal arts college,” said Catawba Vice Provost Forrest Anderson. “I see this workshop as coming along at the right time in her development as a faculty. I know, too, that this experience will benefit our students, our college, and the community of Salisbury.”

