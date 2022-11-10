Catamounts play St. Mary’s in nonconference

The University of Vermont men’s basketball team’s 8,400-mile road trip this month begins with the first of three games in California tonight.

The Catamounts, who beat Brown 80-65 at home on Nov. 7 to open their season, take on St. Mary’s of the West Coast Conference. Tip-off is set for 10 pm eastern at McKeon Pavilion in Moraga, Calif.

The St. Mary’s Gaels (1-0) were tabbed second in the WCC preseason poll behind Gonzaga. The Gaels have made the NCAA Tournament in four of the last seven seasons, including last year’s run to the Round of 32. They are currently ranked third in the College Insider mid-major top-25 poll and are receiving votes in the USA Today coaches ‘ national poll.

UVM’s first meeting with St. Mary’s kicks off a three-game set in California, all against NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago. The Catamounts will play Cal-State Fullerton on Sunday night and then Southern California on Tuesday night before heading back east for the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, where they will play Iona on Nov. 18.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN

Stream/TV:West Coast Conference Network

Radio: Online/app or 97.1 FM/960 AM (in Burlington area)

Box score:Livestats

