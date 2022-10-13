Catamount Volleyball Heads to Furman for Friday Matchup

CULLOWHEE, NC – On the heels of a road sweep of UNCG on Wednesday, the Western Carolina volleyball team heads to Jervey Gym to face Furman on Friday evening at 6 pm to reach the halfway point of the 2022 Southern Conference schedule.

Friday’s match will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) with free live stats available on CatamountSports.com.

In Wednesday’s win against UNCG that improved WCU to 12-7 overall and 5-2 in league play, the fifth-year senior Merry Gebel logged her sixth double-double of the season and the 62nd of her career with 12 kills and 10 digs. Junior Eden Punch and sophomore Bailey Hartsough both added 10 kills while junior Destinee Dorsey was credited with a team-best 14 digs.

Furman is 4-12 overall and 0-6 in SoCon matches approaching the midpoint of the conference schedule and is mired amid a seven-match losing skid entering the weekend. Friday’s match is the third of four straight home matches for Furman. The Paladins are led offensively by Ava Augustson’s 3.17 kills per set – seventh-best in the SoCon – while Andrea Acevada is fourth in the SoCon with 3.84 digs per set.

The Catamounts and Paladins have met 86 previous times with WCU sweeping the season series in 2021. The Catamounts have claimed five of the last six meetings between the schools.

WCU remains on the road next weekend, heading to Mercer on Friday at 7 pm followed by a 6 pm ET matchup at Samford.

