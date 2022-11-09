Catamount Soccer Adds Four For 2023

CULLOWHEE, NC – Western Carolina Head Women’s Soccer Coach Chad Miller today announced the addition of four student-athletes for the 2023 season today is National Signing Day. The four newcomers Hale from four different states – Colorado, Florida, Kentucky and North Carolina.

“We are excited about adding this freshman class to our program,” said Miller. “While it will be tough to Duplicate what our Seniors did, this group of young ladies have the ability to make a positive impact on and off the field here at Western Carolina as student-athletes. They continue our Legacy of recruiting good student-athletes who will also be wonderful people and teammates. Their passion for the game stands out and we can’t wait for them to join our Talented group of returners.”

Mackenzie Megill, 5-6

Position: Forward

Hometown: Aurora, Co

Club Team: Real Colorado ECNL

High School: Lutheran

Prior to WCU: Megill and Real Colorado U17 ECNL team won the National Championship this past year. They also won the Northwest Conference. She was one of the top scorers in the US Soccer Developmental Academy and was selected to the US Training Center Youth National Team Identification Program. Her team also won three Colorado State Cup championships. Unable to play High School until her junior season due to GA rules, Megill earned 2n.d team all-state honors as a junior after she scored 14 goals and had 12 assists in 15 games. She also was named first team all-conference after leading her team to the Final 4 Playoffs. Megill also recorded a hat trick against Manchester United in an exhibition game in England.

Personal: A four-year starter on her high school’s basketball team, Mackenzie is the daughter of Matt and Kristen. She has one sister, Abby.

Miller is Megill: “Mackenzie was one of the leading goalscorers on the U17 ECNL National Champions and we couldn’t be more delighted that she chose Western Carolina. She is a natural finisher, but is unselfish and is just as happy setting up others. She is Tenacious up top, but also has an acute awareness of space and where she should make runs. We think she can add another element to our already strong attacking personnel”.

Malia Roberts, 6’0

Position: Midfield/Defender

Hometown: St. Augustine, FL

Club Team: Florida Elite ECNL

High School: Bartram Trail

Prior to WCU: A team captain, Roberts led her Bartram Trail High School team to two consecutive state championships and was named all-conference. In her three years so far, they have a 58-4-3 record. From her defensive position, she has recorded four goals and five assists.

Personal: Malia is the daughter of Brian and Nisa Roberts. She has one sister, Jayden, and one brother, Bryson.

Miller is Roberts: “Malia brings an element of size and aerial ability that is unmatched. She attended our camp and we were very impressed just how far she has come after her injury. We believe she has a very high ceiling and offers us a ton of flexibility positionally . She is another great kid who we are going to love having as a Catamount”.

Sofia Rodriguez, 5-11

Position: Goalkeeper

Hometown: Taylor Mill, KY

Club Team: Cincinnati United Premier GA

High School: Newport Central Catholic

Prior to WCU: Has played with Cincinnati United Premier (CUP) since her sophomore year. That year, they finished third in the nation. Due to her GA schedule, she only played high school soccer her freshman and sophomore seasons, where she was the full-time starter and MVP both years. She was named 1St team all-state as a sophomore and earned defensive “Player of the Year” honors as a freshman.

Personal: An Honor roll member, Rodriguez is the daughter of Williams and Jody Rodriguez. Has five siblings, Alexes, Williams, Gabriela, Antonio and Emilio. Mother Jody played volleyball at Dayton, while father Williams played football at Thomas Moore.

Miller is Rodriguez: “Sofia has the ability to not just become a great goalkeeper for us, but a leader as well. Her engagement and energy at our summer ID camp really stood out and you could tell the type of character she has. She is already very strong in the net and we know that she has the potential to become even better”.

Emma Soucy, 5-4

Position: Forward/Midfield

Hometown: Greensboro, NC

Club Team: North Carolina Fusion ECNL

High School: Northern Guilford

Prior to WCU: Was selected to the ECNL Super Cup after leading her NC Fusion team to the Mid-Atlantic Conference championship. In high school, after being unable to play her freshman year due to Covid, Soucy has amassed 46 points in just 37 games going into her senior year. This includes 14 goals and 18 assists. Her 15 assists as a junior where a team leading number. She was named All-Conference both years and All-Region and Offensive Player of the Year as a junior.

Personal: An Honor roll and principal’s list member all four years of high school, Emma is the daughter of Alison and Chip Soucy. She is also an accomplished equestrian, winning two national championships in her career.

Miller is Soucy: “Emma was our first commit of the class and is full of energy. She is going to bring a spark to our team and be able to help us either up top or in the midfield right away. She is equally adept at assisting or scoring goals and we can’t wait to get her on campus.”