Catamount Men’s Basketball Game Times Announced; Season Tickets are on Sale Now

CULLOWHEE, NC – Game times for Western Carolina men’s basketball’s home dates were announced today by WCU Athletics and season tickets for the 2022-23 season are officially on sale now. The home slate features a balanced schedule of eight-afternoon games and six evening matchups.

Season tickets for the 14-game home slate, presented by Prospect Cullowhee, are now on sale for the much anticipated 2022-23 season under the direction of second-year head Coach Justin Gray . Due to high demand, reserved season ticket sections have been expanded this season. Adult reserved season tickets are just $90 and youth reserved are $45. Fans can also catch all 30 Catamount men’s and Women’s basketball home games with the All-Hoops season ticket starting at just $101 and a Youth All-Hoops season ticket starting at just $66. A special rate for WCU Faculty and Staff is available for just $81. To purchase or renew your season tickets visit CatamountSports.com or call the WCU Athletic Ticket Office at (828) 227-2401.

Single-game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, October 26.

Those who purchase season tickets by Tuesday, October 25, will receive “The Starting Five” incentive which includes discounted food and Merchandise at the games and a chance to win courtside seats, SoCon Basketball Championship tickets, and Catamount Nike apparel. No purchase is necessary for the chance to win prizes; see the WCU Athletics Ticket Office for more details.

Fans can get their first look at the 2022-23 Catamounts on Wednesday, October 12 for “A Night in the Whee,” presented by Prospect Cullowhee. The free event in the Ramsey Center is hosted by WCU’s own Brian Boyer and includes Spotlight Introductions of both teams, a Catamount Shootout, a Slam Dunk competition, and performances by the WCU Spirit Squads and NPHC. There will also be free pizza and prizes for WCU students. Doors open at 6:15 and the programming begins at 7 pm.

In further preparation for the rapidly approaching basketball seasons, WCU Athletics also has a special preseason Facebook LIVE scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 25, beginning at Noon originating on campus from the WCU Bookstore that will feature both Gray and Women’s basketball head Coach Kiley Hill .

The Catamounts open the home season on Sunday, November 13 against Brescia at 4 pm on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center. Next on the home slate is an in-state battle with Gardner-Webb on November 30 against Gardner-Webb at 7 pm The December portion of the home schedule starts with a doubleheader on Saturday, December 3 against USC Upstate at 5:30 pm Contests against Brevard on Saturday, December 10 at 4 pm and Toccoa Falls on December 20 at 2 pm round out the home non-conference schedule.

The Catamount home SoCon schedule includes two games before the calendar flips to 2023. On Thursday, December 29, WCU hosts in-state rival UNCG at 2 pm and on New Year’s Eve, the Catamounts play Furman at 4 pm

The 2023 home schedule starts on Saturday, January 7 against Mercer at 4 pm The Catamounts then play three straight Wednesday night conference games taking on Wofford on January 18, The Citadel on January 25, and Samford on February 1 with all games tipping at 7 pm

WCU Battles Chattanooga on Saturday, February 4 for the second doubleheader of the season with tipoff at 2 pm Mountain Rival ETSU visits Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Wednesday, February 15 at 7 pm The Catamounts welcome VMI for the final home game of the regular season is Saturday, February 25 at 4 pm and includes the third doubleheader of the season.

All regular season Catamount basketball home games on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center will be streamed either on ESPN3 or ESPN+ with live audio coverage through the Catamount Sports Network (CSN) available for each game.

Once again this season, WCU Athletics will implement a clear bag policy for all home men’s and women’s basketball games in the Ramsey Center. Only standard clear bags, 12-inches by 6-inches by 12-inches in size, small purses approximately 4.5-inches by 5-inches not including the strap, and clear gallon size storage bags are permitted. Diaper bags (child must be present upon entry) and any medical-related bags will be allowed.

Keep track of everything related to Catamount men’s basketball and WCU Athletics through our social media outlets on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@catamountmbb @wcu_catamounts), and Twitter (@CatamountMBB @catamounts.