Catalyst to introduce new series and arts podcast • St Pete Catalyst

Here at the Catalyst, we love a good series. Whether it’s written, recorded as a podcast or done on video, a series with recurring titles, subject matter, perspectives and personalities gives our Readers a chance to go Deeper into a subject, with the advantage of familiar branding.

There are big things coming for the Catalyst in 2023, not the least of which is the Q1 launch of Cityverse, our Publisher Joe Hamilton’s startup Civic platform that will connect the community online through information, ideas and experiences.

More about that very soon. For the moment, let’s focus on the series you’ll find in the Catalyststarting with the newest: Arts Alive! will be a Weekly audio podcast Hosted by yours truly, the Catalyst‘s arts Writer and editor.

An informal, 30-minute studio interview with artists, musicians, Movers and Shakers from all corners of our great City of the Arts, new episodes will drop on Fridays.

Arts Alive! premieres this Friday (Jan. 6) with guests Ward Smith, of Studio Grand Central, and [email protected]’s Bob Devin Jones. We’ll discuss what it takes to make small, community-friendly venues work, and work well, in St. Petersburg.

Coming next week is The Bridge, a similarly recurring series that will examine both sides of an issue, from the city to the schools to business to the arts, presenting differing perspectives and opinions framed side-by-side.

In 2023, we’ll also continue to deliver the varied and high-quality series our Readers have come to expect, including:

SPX (St. Pete X), with Joe Hamilton. Our Flagship podcast goes in-depth with local leaders from business, government and community – it's all things St. Pete.

Impact Catalyst. This long-running video podcast is where donors, Nonprofits and volunteers gather to get information, search for opportunities, Engage and are inspired to Transform their community. People who get things done are profiled.

Vintage St. Pete/Vintage Pinellas. Where history and nostalgia reign. I began this written series about people, places and things that were once very important to area residents, and now for the most part no longer exist, in late 2018. We've published more than 65 stories thus far (44 of them are collected in a pair of St. Petersburg Press books, with a third to come in 2023) and there's no end in sight.

Startup City. Explores what it takes for our region to have a thriving startup ecosystem. Writer Michelle Waite brings together her experience with tech startups and venture capital in Silicon Valley, Singapore and, most recently, Florida.

Welcome to Florida. This is the Weekly podcast from Chadd Scott and Veteran journalist Craig Pittman, in which they speak with Floridians who do weird and wonderful – and sometimes very important – things. Season Four began with Tuesday's episode.

Startup Report. In partnership with 1 Million Cups, this video interview series, with Joe Hamilton, introduces the latest startups and the innovators behind them – recorded live, in-person and in-depth.

Market Catalyst. Here you'll find, through a combination of video interviews, news stories and reports, the latest on St. Pete real estate – the ups, downs and in betweens of both commercial and residential markets.