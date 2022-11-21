Cat food dispute goes viral; Drone soccer launches in Philly; Women leaders for Harrisburg? | Morning Roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning.

When a neighbor dispute becomes a business interruption

Northeast Philly small business owner Alysha Jackson’s video about neighbor harassment recently went viral.

A dispute over feeding stray cats escalated, and a neighbor dumped a bin of trash on the lawn in front of her Kiddie spa. After shutting down for a week, Jackson returned to find the building egged.

Police say they’re looking into it, but that’s not an immediate fix. Lizzy McLellan Ravitch has the story, plus some other resources that could help.

Drone soccer lets kids ram quadcopters while learning STEM

A new program that melds sports with engineering in Philadelphia could open a path for young people to careers they didn’t think possible.

It’s called drone soccer, and a new Philly league officially launches today. Founder Shari Williams says it offers students a chance to hone skills in technology and aviation — while having fun with quadcopters.

How do games work? Kind of like quidditch meets bumper cars, BP contributor Rashaad Jorden explains.

RECAP: What else happened?

Women are poised to lead the Pa. Legislature, which has never before happened in either chamber. In the Senate, Kim Ward was already chosen as interim president pro tempore. In the House, Joanna McClinton is likely to become speaker, but the Dems’ slim majority means it’s not definite. [City & State/Spotlight PA]

Philly DA Krasner today convenes a group of leaders to denounce his impeachment as abuse of power. The Pa. House has named Managers for the trial, but the Senate still needs to set rules before its session ends Nov. 30. [Billy Penn/Politics PA/Capital-Star]

Fake license plates from states with looser issuance rules, like Texas and Delaware, are increasingly being used on getaway cars in Philly. [Inquirer$]

The long-in-planning North Broad Business Improvement District is official after City Council approved legislation last week to make it happen. [Billy Penn/Tribune$]

Few details are known about a driver slamming a U-Haul truck into Baltimore Avenue favorite Lee’s Deli, which was luckily closed at the time, but the circulating photos are striking. [6ABC/@davidmurrellv]

Two Philly spots made Esquire’s list of Best New Restaurants in America: Her Place and Roxanne BYOB — where the mag agrees with our recent assessment, calling it “Philly’s weirdest supper club.” [Esquire/Billy Penn]

The story you didn’t read

MAYOR WATCH

Mayor Kenney joins early education nonprofit Children First on a series of Thanksgiving week visits to show appreciation for PHLpreK providers in Germantown (10 am).

ON THE CALENDAR

