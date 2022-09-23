Castro Valley Woman To Be Honored With Arts Leadership Award

CASTRO VALLEY, CA — The Alameda County Arts Commission plans to recognize a Castro Valley woman and five other county residents next month for their achievements and contributions impacting the arts community.

The following people are the recipients of the 2022 Alameda County Arts Leadership Award: Dennis Baker, Tina Blaine, Anne Giancola, Naomi Johnson-Diouf, Naru Kwina and Ruey Lin Syrop. Johnson-Diouf, a Castro Valley resident, is the Artistic and Executive Director of Diamano Coura West African Dance Company at the Malonga Casquelourd Center for the Arts in Oakland. She previously taught African Dance at Berkeley High School for 28 years.

She continues in a leadership role of the Diamano Coura West African Dance Company where she has taught for 30 years. She and the other award recipients will be honored by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors with commendations presented in conjunction with the County’s Celebration of October as National Arts and Humanities Month.

The event takes place during the Board’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, beginning at 10:45 am. Members of the public may participate in-person at the Board Chambers located at 1221 Oak Street, 5th Floor, Oakland. Alternatively, members of the public may choose to view the meeting and participate remotely through Zoom teleconferencing. For information, visit the Alameda County Board of Supervisors’ website at www.acgov.org/board.