Castle wins Sectional at Fendrich

EVANSVILLE — This officially felt like the changing of the guard in high school girls golf.

A different Champion emerged from the Evansville Sectional at Fendrich for the first time in 11 years. Castle, ranked No. 2 in the final coaches poll, shot a 296 on Saturday to claim only its third Sectional title in program history.

Was this expected? Very much so. The Knights are one of the top teams in Indiana. But the win is noteworthy because they’re the first Champion not named North in over a decade.

After years of being the underdog, Castle was the favorite. And it delivered.

“It’s a different kind of pressure,” said Coach Luke Richison. “A position we’ve not been in. I’m very proud of our girls for accomplishing this today. Happy to hold the trophy.”

Here are five takeaways from the Evansville girls golf sectional.

Castle is just getting started

Make no mistake. Castle is thrilled with this result. A decade of coming up short meant this was a momentous occasion.

The Knights have something bigger on their minds. This was step one in that journey.

Castle produced the four best scores at Fendrich and five of the top six. It lapped the field, a show of dominance when it would have been easy to play passively. The Knights shot a 142 on the front nine, only two shots off its school record for nine holes.

The lineup combined for 10 birdies at Fendrich. Ashley Kirkland was the medalist with a 1-under 69 followed by Hailey Kirkland (72), Lydia Bauersfeld (75) and Laney Bauersfeld (80). Sami Lawrence turned in an 82.

“We have such a strong foundation,” said Lawrence, one of three seniors. “We are out there always helping each other. We know that if one plays badly the others catch us. Our team is our net.”

Castle has its eye on a bigger prize. The path it currently occupies will compete at the top in two weeks. The next step is the regional at Country Oaks, which will host a field with several ranked teams.

The Knights last won the regional in 2011. This is the only focus at the moment, not what could happen at Prairie View.

“It was a great start,” said Richison. “But there is good competition out there. We have to perform. I think one week of preparation under that stress is going to be beneficial.”

Kirkland is a breakout star as a sophomore

This will only be a surprise to those who don’t pay attention. Ashley Kirkland showed why she will be a name to watch for the next two years.

The sophomore was the Sectional medalist with the only round in red numbers. Following a bogey at the second, Kirkland couldn’t miss the rest of her opening nine. There were four birdies in five holes, including three straight at 5 through 7.

“Everything was draining,” said Kirkland. “I was like ‘This is my day.’ This year my work ethic has been through the roof. I’m grinding every day and night. It proved itself today and the rest of the season.”

Kirkland has pushed her game to another level this fall. Just last weekend, she was the SIAC medalist with a 4-under 32 at Sultan’s Run. The sophomore is long off the tee and accurate from the fairway. You shouldn’t put it past her to compete at the state level during her career.

“The sky is the limit for that girl,” said Richison. “You can expect her to be under par every week. She’s got what it takes.”

Memorial put together a complete team effort

Kendyl Bourne saw something that was missing at times this season.

Memorial shot a 345 to finish second and earn a spot at Country Oaks next week. It is the first trip to the regional for the Tigers since 2019. Emily Hoagland (82), Adeline Wittmer (87) and Abby Shires (87) all finished in the top 10.

This was arguably the group’s most complete team effort. Memorial posted a season-low.

“We played a lot of practice rounds this week,” said Bourne. “They did their due diligence. They’ve been more individually than anything (this season). They really came together as a team.”

The round from Hoagland was eye-opening. The sophomore didn’t compete last year due to an injury. Adding her to the lineup gives Memorial a strong base for the future with Shires, a freshman.

Hoagland had two birdies to finish tied for sixth. It was her best round of the season.

“To shoot in the low 80s gives me a lot of confidence for the next couple of years,” said Bourne.

Mater Dei showcases its potential on the back nine

Gabe Rohleder admitted to having a heart-to-heart conversation with most of his lineup at the turn.

The Wildcats were in their own heads, stressing over every shot. The message was simple: Have fun. If that happens, good scores will follow. The back nine was proof of how this team could play.

Mater Dei shot a 353 to finish third and book the final team spot in the regional. The Wildcats had personal bests from four members of the lineup. Junior Claire Wagner was tied for fourth overall with an 80, a round featuring three birdies on the back nine.

Grace Rohleder (87) and Katelyn Goebel (89) also broke 90. This team is on the right path and could even take another step next season.

“Everybody on the team was playing well today,” said Gabe Rohleder. “It didn’t start off that way. There were tears shed on the front side. What controls all of it? Your mind. Let’s reprioritize having some fun out here. The moods were exponentially better. That really led to some good golf.”

North didn’t come up empty

There won’t be another Trophy coming to the North Side this year. That doesn’t mean the Huskies failed to leave a mark on the sectional.

Sophomore Kiley Standring and senior Emma Seits both advanced to the regional as individuals with an 83 and 84, respectively. North finished fourth overall with a 392 followed by Mount Vernon (395) and Reitz (422).

Olivia Culley of Mount Vernon earned the final individual spot with an 88.

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on Twitter @kylesokeland.