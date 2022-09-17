Castle wins Sectional at Fendrich

EVANSVILLE — This officially felt like the changing of the guard in high school girls golf.

A different Champion emerged from the Evansville Sectional at Fendrich for the first time in 11 years. Castle, ranked No. 2 in the final coaches poll, shot a 296 on Saturday to claim only its third Sectional title in program history.

Was this expected? Very much so. The Knights are one of the top teams in Indiana. But the win is noteworthy because they’re the first Champion not named North in over a decade.

After years of being the underdog, Castle was the favorite. And it delivered.

“It’s a different kind of pressure,” said Coach Luke Richison. “A position we’ve not been in. I’m very proud of our girls for accomplishing this today. Happy to hold the trophy.”

Here are five takeaways from the Evansville girls golf sectional.

Castle is just getting started

Make no mistake. Castle is thrilled with this result. A decade of coming up short meant this was a momentous occasion.

The Knights have something bigger on their minds. This was step one in that journey.

Castle's Lydia Bauersfeld tees off on the 6th hole during the IHSAA girls golf Sectional at Fendrich Golf Course in Evansville, Ind., Saturday morning, Sept. 17, 2022.

Castle produced the four best scores at Fendrich and five of the top six. It lapped the field, a show of dominance when it would have been easy to play passively. The Knights shot a 142 on the front nine, only two shots off its school record for nine holes.

The lineup combined for 10 birdies at Fendrich. Ashley Kirkland was the medalist with a 1-under 69 followed by Hailey Kirkland (72), Lydia Bauersfeld (75) and Laney Bauersfeld (80). Sami Lawrence turned in an 82.

