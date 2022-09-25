Castle wins regional at Country Oaks

MONTGOMERY, Ind. – This moment was years in the making for the Castle High School girls’ golf program.

The No. 2 Knights shot a 296 at Country Oaks to win their first regional Championship since 2011. Castle had four of the top five scores in the tournament and broke the school record for a regional.

This team, ranked near the top of the poll all season, was the overwhelming favorite. It still won by nearly 50 shots.

“That is an incredible score,” said Castle Coach Luke Richison. “It was players playing their game. They knew what they had to do. They stuck to the game plan. They played it safe and did well.”

The top three teams and two individuals on non-advancing teams earned spots at the IHSAA state championship next weekend at Prairie View. Here are five takeaways from the regional on Saturday.

Castle is a legitimate state title contender

This could have been assumed going into the weekend. But following this performance and that score, there is no doubt who will be one of the favorites next week.

The Knights went low across the lineup. Lydia Bauersfeld and Ashley Kirkland both shot 72 to match for low round of the day – more on them later – while Hailey Kirkland and Sami Lawrence both shot 76. Even Laney Bauersfeld would have contended with an 84 from the fifth spot.

