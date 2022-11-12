Castle vs Bloomington South high school, 2022 regional

NEWBURGH, Ind. — Chaos ensued almost immediately when the final buzzer sounded.

Pajama-clad students rushed the field to celebrate with the Castle football team, which had just beaten Class 5A No. 3 Bloomington South 31-14 to pull arguably the biggest upset of the regional playoffs. Cheering, hugging, photos and full celebrations accompanied the party at midfield.

The Knights, for the second time in three years, were regional champions. This time they host Whiteland for a chance to go to Lucas Oil Stadium and play for the state crown.

More:Evansville-area high school football regional scores

“It’s incredible because I love these guys: coaches and players. This is as enjoyable of a group as I’ve ever been around,” Castle Coach Doug Hurt said as he hugged linebacker Tanner Patton. “It’s fighting through tough times that allows for Moments like this.”

Castle and Bloomington South went into Halftime knotted at 14-14. There wasn’t anything to separate the teams until late in the third quarter. Quarterback Brayden Bishop and receiver Weston Aigner changed that. Friday hadn’t been Bishop’s best showing of the season, but it didn’t need to be. They finished 3-9 with 117 yards, with over half of those coming on the most important play of the night.

His 70-yard toss to Aigner gave the Knights a lead they wouldn’t lose.

“I saw my boy Wes down there and I’ve had faith in him all year,” Bishop said. “I knew I could just put it out there and he went and got it.”

From there, Bloomington South never threatened again despite its offense being one of the best in the state. The Panthers scored fewer than 28 points twice this season. Both times were their losses.

“We needed a fire lit under us,” Aigner said. “I think that did it.”

Antonio Harris’ two touchdowns in the first quarter gave Castle a two-score lead. They led the Knights 26 carries for 103 yards, giving the hosts their most consistent Offensive Threat in a game that needed someone to separate the teams.

They put the Knights on the one-yard line before Bishop’s keeper completed the upset.

“I came in just ready to work,” Harris said. “I just got the holes and got up out of there and scored a couple touchdowns for my team.”

Friday’s win comes after a season of near misses and close defeats for Castle. Of the Knights’ four losses this season, only one was by double figures. Now, with a regional title behind them, they seem to have put the pieces together.

“It’s kind of a metaphor for life because you’re going to have ups and downs,” Hurt said. “More than anything else, you want to teach these guys to go out into the world and be grinders. Life isn’t always sunshine and roses, you have to fight through some tough times. And truly, we did. And now we’re standing here and this is pretty fantastic.”

Hurt’s team needed a near-perfect showing to pull off the upset, and he got that. After the early moments of the second quarter, when Bloomington South scored back-to-back touchdowns, his defense shut out the third-ranked Panthers for the remainder of the evening to propel the Knights to the upset.

Hurt and Bloomington South Coach Gabe Johnson played “all five years together at Indiana State,” Hurt said. The two are close, with “a lot of meals at his place, at my place,” Hurt said.

“I have the utmost respect for South football and the kind of program that they run,” he added. “My heart goes out to them, obviously not the way he wanted his Seniors to go out. I am proud of these guys, just continuing to battle and fight. It’s a real tribute to our guys.”

For Castle, the season extends by at least one more game. The growth, the heartbreaking defeats and now the high of winning the regional championship in a huge upset led to another home game next Friday: “The football Gods have smiled on us thus far,” Hurt said.

With the surprise win behind his team now, the goal of reaching Indianapolis is one step closer for the Knights.

“Obviously I’m excited. More than anything, I’m proud of these guys, but like we said last week, it’s unfinished business,” Hurt said. “We’re not gonna say, ‘Hey, we’re regional champs, we’re satisfied.’ … (we) have a chance to go to Lucas Oil for all the marbles.”