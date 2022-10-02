Castle girls golf finishes second at state Finals

CARMEL, Ind. — Hailey Kirkland was not missing this putt.

It was only seven feet away with a slight break up the hill. But this was the 18th green at the IHSAA state championship. The final shot of her high school career.

She wanted to make this putt. Her Castle teammates and coaches did too. They knew what it really meant.

The Knights finished second at the state championship with a final-round 315 at Prairie View. They tied with Center Grove at 643 overall, but there was no tiebreaker for any teams outside of first place.

Kirkland made the putt. Castle celebrated. It had tangible proof, a trophy, of what this season meant. The highest finish in program history. The best team Castle has fielded. No question.

Castle High School sophomore Ashley Kirkland watches as her approach shot lands near the flag on the 10th green during the final day of competition in the 50th Annual IHSAA Girls' Golf State Championship tournament, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, Ind.

“We had our sights set higher, but we’re going to celebrate hard,” said Castle Coach Luke Richison. “What an achievement for this group. They deserve it. Great kids. Great talent.”

The Knights had legitimate sights on accomplishing more this weekend. They were ranked No. 2 statewide for most of the season and shot one of the top regional scores in state history.

Prairie View proved too difficult over two days. Castle trailed by eight shots following the first round and cut the deficit to three shots early on Saturday.

