Casting Call Out for Netflix’s ‘Rez Ball’

Midthunder Casting has announced a Casting call for Native American males and females to play high school basketball players in Netflix’s feature film Rez Ball.

The film was wRitten by Reservation Dogs co-creator Sterlin Harjo (Seminole), who is teaming with NBA all-star LeBron James and writer/director Sydney Freeland (Dine) to produce the film.

The drama will portray the fictional Chuska Warriors, a Native American high school basketball team from Chuska, New Mexico, that must band together after losing their star player if they want to keep their quest for a state championship alive, according to the series’ description . Rez Ball has been described as “an all-American underdog story about Navajo kids and coaches told from the inside-out.”

Applicants must be 18-years-old or older to apply. Actors will be paid. .

In the subject line, applicants are asked to write: “First & Last Name – Rez Ball Player.”

