Castellani Art Museum exhibit celebrates major artworks bequest | Local News

Laylah Ali. Cory Arcangel. Edwin Dickinson. Harvey Brewerman.

Artwork from these artists with Western New York connections are found in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and other major collections.

Now, thanks to Gerald C. Mead Jr., a local arts patron, collector and artist, they’re part of the Castellani Art Museum’s permanent collection, too.

Mead is bequeathing 54 artworks by 43 predominantly Western New York artists through birth or residency, to the Niagara University museum. A dozen will be transferred upon his death, although still available for exhibitions.

“It is one of the largest gifts the museum has received in recent history,” said Michael Beam, curator of exhibitions and special projects. “It’s expanded our representation of women and minority artists, and our collection footprint because it brings us almost to contemporary times.”

The works, which extend from 1905 to 2017, are on display in the museum through Dec. 18, along with past donated works in “Passion & Patronage: Gifts from the Gerald Mead Collection.”

Mead suggested this is a great time to visit the museum because the Albright-Knox Art Galley is closed until its reconstruction and expansion is complete, expected in the first half of next year.

“With the Albright closed, this is a place where you can go and see a Susan Rothenberg, a Jenny Holzer, a Laylah Ali, an Andy Warhol right now,” Mead said. “It’s a great time to discover or rediscover a museum that is definitely worthy of having greater attention and greater exposure.”

A number of the donated Mead works were shown in a Castellani exhibition of Mead’s collection in 2011. He has now amassed 1,600 artworks.

Other Mead donations include three Charles Burchfield paintings, five works of Robert Longo’s, Photographs by Milton Rogovin and a painting by Elizabeth Murray.

“It really demonstrates that many Western New York artists have become nationally or internationally known, and that Jerry had the foresight to collect their artwork as they were developing,” said Ellen Owens, Castellani’s director. “We are fortunate to have their work represented among other widely recognized and prestigious artists.”

The artwork being donated also has a number of major artists outside the region, including Hollis Frampton and Jenny Holzer.

Mead has also endowed Niagara University with the Gerald C. Mead Jr. Scholarship in Art History with Museum Studies.

Mead will discuss his gift to the museum at 11 am on Sept. 13, “CAM Meets: Lecture with Gerald Mead.”

In 2020, the university honored Mead with an Honorary doctorate in fine arts. He holds a master of fine arts in visual studies from the University at Buffalo.

Art has been a major part of life for Mead, who was born in Hamburg and grew up in Boston, NY He has worked as a curator and Educator at the Burchfield Penney Art Museum, taught in the Art & Design Department at SUNY Buffalo State College and in the Visual Studies Department at UB. He is currently an independent curator.

Mead’s own artwork – detailed, small-scale collages and assemblages – can be found in the permanent collections of the Albright-Knox, the Burchfield, the Castellani and the George Eastman House in Rochester.

Mead, 60, was influenced by prominent collectors and art museum patrons Armand Castellani, the late co-founder and chairman of Tops Markets, Seymour Knox and Charles Rand Penney.

They said his donated works are intended to fill in gaps since Castellani stopped collecting in the 1990s.

It was at the Castellani that Mead was first introduced, as an art student, to such artists as Robert Longo, Cindy Sherman and Charles Clough.

The Castellani is an essential collecting art museum in Western New York, Mead said, allowing Niagara County Residents to see major works of art closer to home.

“It’s an under-recognized collection that carries some of the same stature and cultural relevance as the Albright and the Burchfield,” Mead said. “Because they are a university and have a strong educational mission, my gift enriches and advances that.”

Mead said he sees himself as a steward of the artwork he owns with an obligation to ensure it will be publicly accessible long into the future.

“I’ve never thought of my collection as something that was going to remain private,” he said.

Five of Mead’s pieces are in the Arnot Art Museum in Elmira, four will be used in a Daemen University exhibition next week and others will be shown soon at Niagara County Community College.

Mead has 20 Cindy Shermans he plans to make available to Museums throughout New York State.

He has other bequests being finalized for the Kenan Center in Lockport, UB Anderson Gallery and the New York State Museum in Albany.

“I’m proud that he gave his Inaugural gift to the Castellani,” Beam said.