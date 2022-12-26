Cast Your Vote for the Week 2 Boys Basketball Player of the Week!
The Lootpress Player of the Week Award Sponsored by Mid-State Ford, Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the second year.
Below are the candidates for the second week of the boys basketball season. Voting will close Tuesday at 11:59 PM The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie. There are also changes to the Player of the Week voting pertaining to the top overall vote getter that you can read about here
In order for a player to be eligible or nominated, the stat keeper or coach must report all scores and statistics. Scores can be reported to [email protected] and [email protected]
- Garrett Mitchell, Wyoming East – Mitchell scored 15 points in Wyoming East’s win over Sectional foe Summers County.
- Briar Bailes, Nicholas County – Bailes scored 15 points in a 60-47 win over Independence, helping the Grizzlies improve to 2-2.
- Malachi Lewis, Oak Hill – Lewis poured in 20 points as Oak Hill picked up a win against Liberty.
- Adam Seams, Greenbrier East – Seams scored 16 points and handed out seven assists as Greenbrier East pulled off a road win over Sectional foe Princeton.
- Eli Allen, James Monroe – Allen continued his torrid start to the season, scoring 28 points in a win against Montcalm.
2022-23 Player of the Week Winners
Week 1: Goose Gabbert, Greenbrier East
2022-23 Community Choice Winners
Week 1: Noah White, Montcalm