Cast your vote for September’s Goal of the Month! – News

The September nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month Award are:

Dominic Hyam – BLACKBURN ROVERS v Watford – 13th September

Two Rovers central Defenders combined at a corner. You might expect Daniel Ayala’s header, but certainly not Hyam’s astonishingly Agile backheeled flick of a ball dropping behind him.

Lewis Baker – Hull City v STOKE CITY – 13th September

After Will Smallbone slipped the ball infield, Jordan Thompson, Baker, Liam Delap and Dwight Gayle combined an intricate sequence of passes before Baker drilled home a sweet low shot.

Jack Clarke – Reading v SUNDERLAND – 14th September

There is something mesmerizing about back-to-front team goals. Seven players, four first-time passes and a caressed finish by Clarke. It was a fitting final touch to a beautifully crafted move.

Henri Lansbury – Hull City v LUTON TOWN – 30th September

There were 81 matches spanning four years, five months between Lansbury’s last goal and this stunning 30-yard half-volley. Given the impeccable timing of the connection, you wonder how.

The September nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month Award are:

Anis Mehmeti – Fleetwood Town v WYCOMBE WANDERERS – 3rd September

Fleetwood were ready for the danger Mehmeti presents, placing two men on him by the touchline. A slick turn, tight control and driving run later and it had proved to be not enough.

Jensen Weir – Bristol Rovers v MORECAMBE – 3rdrd September

A corner routine only works if the player charged with the final effort on goal replicates his accuracy in training. Weir did just that, curling his whipped shot effortlessly into the top corner.

Josh Benson – BARNSLEY v Charlton Athletic – 24th September

See it, hit it. There was nothing complex or intricate about Benson’s approach when the ball arrived at his feet 30 yards out. The technical mastery of his rising shot was another matter.

Morgan Whittaker – PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v Ipswich Town – 25th September