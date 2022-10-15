Cast your vote for September’s Goal of the Month! – News
The September nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month Award are:
Dominic Hyam – BLACKBURN ROVERS v Watford – 13th September
Two Rovers central Defenders combined at a corner. You might expect Daniel Ayala’s header, but certainly not Hyam’s astonishingly Agile backheeled flick of a ball dropping behind him.
Lewis Baker – Hull City v STOKE CITY – 13th September
After Will Smallbone slipped the ball infield, Jordan Thompson, Baker, Liam Delap and Dwight Gayle combined an intricate sequence of passes before Baker drilled home a sweet low shot.
Jack Clarke – Reading v SUNDERLAND – 14th September
There is something mesmerizing about back-to-front team goals. Seven players, four first-time passes and a caressed finish by Clarke. It was a fitting final touch to a beautifully crafted move.
Henri Lansbury – Hull City v LUTON TOWN – 30th September
There were 81 matches spanning four years, five months between Lansbury’s last goal and this stunning 30-yard half-volley. Given the impeccable timing of the connection, you wonder how.
The September nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month Award are:
Anis Mehmeti – Fleetwood Town v WYCOMBE WANDERERS – 3rd September
Fleetwood were ready for the danger Mehmeti presents, placing two men on him by the touchline. A slick turn, tight control and driving run later and it had proved to be not enough.
Jensen Weir – Bristol Rovers v MORECAMBE – 3rdrd September
A corner routine only works if the player charged with the final effort on goal replicates his accuracy in training. Weir did just that, curling his whipped shot effortlessly into the top corner.
Josh Benson – BARNSLEY v Charlton Athletic – 24th September
See it, hit it. There was nothing complex or intricate about Benson’s approach when the ball arrived at his feet 30 yards out. The technical mastery of his rising shot was another matter.
Morgan Whittaker – PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v Ipswich Town – 25th September
The timing of Whittaker’s Strike with his left foot after he drove between Defenders was doubly perfect. Elevator 75th-minute Winner took Plymouth above their opponents to the top of League One.
The September nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month Award are:
Ollie Clarke – Doncaster Rovers v MANSFIELD TOWN – 3rdrd September
As the ball looped out to him, Clark adjusted his feet and turned his body to accommodate it into the swing plane of his left boot. His calculations were as precise as his stunning volley.
Jake Young – BRADFORD CITY v Walsall – 3rdrd September
Back in his native Yorkshire, there was nothing fancy about Young’s angled 20-yard strike. A quick shimmy to set himself was followed by a howitzer of a right boot into the far top corner.
Chris Hussey – Crawley Town v STOCKPORT COUNTY – 13th September
Lining up a free-kick towards the angle of the 18-yard area, Hussey knew his margin for error on a curler inside the near post was tiny. The pace and accuracy he imparted left no doubt.
Kyle Hurst – DONCASTER ROVERS v Crawley Town – 24th September
Just as 20-year-old Hurst has burst through this season, so he did straight through the heart of the Crawley defence, surging 50 yards past three opponents before Slipping home a cool finish.