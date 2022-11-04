Cast Vs Forged Golf Irons: What’s The Difference?

Cast Vs Forged Golf Irons: What’s The Difference?

Technology inside the best golf Irons seems to know no bounds, but despite the high level of innovation involved, the manufacturing of Irons (and wedges) boils down to just two techniques – cast or forged. So what’s the difference between the two and which type of iron should you choose?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button