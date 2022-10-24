Cast a vote for the top Jackson-area football player of Week 9

JACKSON — Week 9 of the high school football season saw some impressive stats being put up by players all around the Jackson area.

Here is a chance to vote for Player of the Week. Voting will run through Friday morning with a Winner announced soon after.

Homer’s David Mohn is pictured during MLive media day for Jackson area high school football teams at Lumen Christi High School on Thursday, July 27, 2022. J. Scott Park | [email protected]

Mohn threw for 3 touchdowns and ran for one and threw for 227 yards in a Big 8/Cascades Crossover win over Grass Lake

Concord quarterback Anthony Evans

Evans was 15-for-19 passing for 371 yards and 7 touchdowns in a win over Athens

Haselius gained 242 yards and scored three touchdowns in a win over Marshall

Grass Lake’s Brayden Lape (2) runs the ball during a high school football game at Grass Lake High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Grass Lake won the game over Addison, 34-18.J. Scott Park | [email protected]

Lape was 11-of-26 for 278 passing yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Homer.

Napoleon’s Grant Bradley (7) tries to get away from Columbia Central’s Colton Plate (44) during a high school football game at the Napoleon Athletic complex on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Napoleon won the game over Columbia Central, 37-21.J. Scott Park | [email protected]

Bradley rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown and passed for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Big 8/Cascades title game win over Union City.

Peterson rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets against Onsted.

Lumen Christi’s Joe Lathers (12) runs the ball during a high school football game at Western High School in Parma on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Lumen Christi won the game over Western, 19-14, on Homecoming night at Western.J. Scott Park | [email protected]

Lathers had 81 passing yards and a touchdown, 63 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, made eight tackles and intercepted a pass in a win over Harper Creek.

Stockbridge’s Drew Robinson (12) runs the ball to make a pass during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in St. Charles. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

Robinson had 29 carries for 129 yards and was 7-of-12 passing for 117 yards in a win over Dansville.

Parma Western’s Landon Heavy (32) pumps up teammates in the locker room before a high school football game at Western High School in Parma on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Lumen Christi won the game over Western, 19-14, on Homecoming night at Western.J. Scott Park | [email protected]

Heavy Assisted on eight tackles and recovered a fumble in a win over Coldwater.

Jackson’s Julio Pizano (20) runs the ball during a high school football game at Northwest High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Jackson won the game over Northwest, 36-13.J. Scott Park | MLive.com

Pizano had 13 carries for 96 yards in a Vikings win over Haslett.

Hanover-Horton’s Davon Ackley (5) scores a touchdown against Jonesville during a high school football game in Jonesville on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. J. Scott Park | [email protected]

Ackley had 19 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown against Quincy.

East Jackson’s Cooper Pelton poses for a portrait during MLive/Jackson Citizen Patriot 2021 high school football media day at Michigan Center High School on Wednesday, July 29, 2021.

Pelton rushed 25 times for 144 yards and a touchdown in a win over Springport.