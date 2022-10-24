Cast a vote for the top Jackson-area football player of Week 9
JACKSON — Week 9 of the high school football season saw some impressive stats being put up by players all around the Jackson area.
Here is a chance to vote for Player of the Week. Voting will run through Friday morning with a Winner announced soon after. Results will in no way impact post-season honors. If you can’t see the poll, click here.
Mohn threw for 3 touchdowns and ran for one and threw for 227 yards in a Big 8/Cascades Crossover win over Grass Lake
Evans was 15-for-19 passing for 371 yards and 7 touchdowns in a win over Athens
Haselius gained 242 yards and scored three touchdowns in a win over Marshall
Lape was 11-of-26 for 278 passing yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Homer.
Bradley rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown and passed for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Big 8/Cascades title game win over Union City.
Peterson rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets against Onsted.
Lathers had 81 passing yards and a touchdown, 63 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, made eight tackles and intercepted a pass in a win over Harper Creek.
Robinson had 29 carries for 129 yards and was 7-of-12 passing for 117 yards in a win over Dansville.
Heavy Assisted on eight tackles and recovered a fumble in a win over Coldwater.
Pizano had 13 carries for 96 yards in a Vikings win over Haslett.
Ackley had 19 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown against Quincy.
Pelton rushed 25 times for 144 yards and a touchdown in a win over Springport.