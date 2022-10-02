Cassie Reasner Is A “Machine” On Sparkman Volleyball Team- Senior Is Two-Sport Athlete – The Madison Record

HARVEST “I am so glad she stayed with us this season,” said Chandler Phillips, head coach of the Sparkman volleyball team, on her feelings about senior player Cassie Reasner who has already committed to sign a college scholarship with the University of Kentucky to play softball.

“She could have easily decided not to play volleyball this season and concentrate on her upcoming softball season in preparation for her signing with Kentucky,” added Phillips.

Reasner, the two-sport star athlete for the Senators added, “I always wanted to fulfill my four years of playing volleyball and I had no second thoughts on playing volleyball this season.”

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Reasner is the starting shortstop for the Sparkman softball team and early on verbally committed to attend Kentucky to play softball with the Wildcats. She was invited to be part of the North team in the AHSAA All-Star Sports Week competition in Montgomery, but almost missed that elite event after suffering two injuries at the end of the regular season on the 2022 season. Reasner suffered a broken finger and was cleated while sliding into second base and suffered a severe cut to her right knee, which required 20 stitches. Her injuries caused her to miss the post-season play for the Senators, but she healed in time for the July All-Star event.

The 2022 volleyball season has been injury free for Reasner who has put up some unbelievable statistics for the Class 7A No. 7 ranked Lady Senators (39-8) through much of the current campaign. Her numbers from the court are very impressive, said Phillips. On the season at this juncture, Reasner has 46 aces, 521 kills, 27 blocks and 389 digs.

“She is certainly a student of the game and has lots of power as well as being consistent,” said Phillips. “She is one of those Athletes I don’t have to worry about as she has high expectations for herself, and she doesn’t let us down. She’s the Hardest working athlete I’ve had as a coach. Volleyball is not her main sport and that’s what is most important.”

The daughter of Randy and Kelly Reasner, who are both in education as careers, carries a 3.9 grade point average and wants to pursue a career in physical therapy once in the Classroom at Kentucky. While playing an outstanding brand of volleyball, Reasner also looks to her senior season of softball. Five days a week she attends Planet Fitness in Madison for a 60-90-minute workout that begins at 5:15 am At times her father will accompany her as she works on an overall body workout but concentrates on both her legs and arms. Her workout is designed for both sports she excels in.

“On the volleyball court I feel I am the energy giver for the team as I am very vocal and keep the team with a high excitement level all while having fun,” said Reasner. “This has been unlike any other season I’ve been playing volleyball. Being tall has helped me tremendously on the front row as through my workouts I’ve been able to jump higher than ever.”

At home Reasner mixes softball with her daily routine in preparation for the upcoming 2023 season. She can be seen throwing the softball to her father and taking batting practice in the hitting net her father installed for her. On the softball field she handles her shortstop position as well as anyone in Alabama. “Being tall helps me my reach is getting to liners off the bat. I have learned to use my length at my position.”

Away from the volleyball court and softball diamond Reasner is described as a teammates’ best friend. Phillips added, “She’s the kid everybody wants.”

In her spare time, she has Assisted in many Charities through the school and has been a huge Volunteer for the Miracle Baseball League in Madison. Her Classroom studies have enabled her to be among the National Honor Society.

The Senators are headed to the post-season and Reasner along with fellow senior Ariel Fuqua, who recently set the school record in assists with 3,375, have their eyes on taking the Class 7A school to the pinnacle of volleyball in Alabama with nearby Rival schools Huntsville and Bob Jones looking to stop the push from the Senators.

No matter if it’s a softball or volleyball, Reasner is on top of her game.

“We are very lucky to have her on our team. She’s the full package. She’s a machine,” added Philips.