Casper’s Allison Maluchnik selected as Nicolaysen Art Museum’s new director

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper native Allison Maluchnik has been selected as the new director of the Nicolaysen Art Museum, the NIC announced Wednesday.

Maluchnik was recommended for the position by an interview panel comprised of NIC staff, board members and stakeholders representing the statewide arts community, according to the NIC’s announcement.

She’ll officially begin as the NIC’s new director on Friday, Jan. 20 in the wake of the Jan. 16 MLK Day of Service. The MLK Day of Service has been one of Maluchnik’s favorite projects in her role as senior program manager with Serve Wyoming, the NIC said.

“It was a difficult decision to leave my Senior Program Manager position at Serve Wyoming as it has been an incredible experience supporting AmeriCorps programs throughout Wyoming,” Maluchnik said in the press release. “That being said, I love the Nicolaysen Art Museum. My family and I have made many happy memories at the museum throughout my life and it has helped shape me into the person I am today.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to continue working with the community to shape the Nicolaysen into the kind of cultural Anchor that makes Casper a great place to live, work and play — through robust educational programming, dynamic events, and exhibits that invite everyone to have a personal experience with art.”

The NIC started seeking a new director after Andy Couch resigned in September to take the director role at the Firehouse Arts Center in Oklahoma. A reception will be held to welcome Maluchnik to her new role at 5:30 pm Friday, Jan. 20 at the NIC, 400 E. Collins Drive in Casper.

“The Wyoming Arts Council would like to congratulate the NIC board for running a community-focused executive search to help advance the crucial mission of the NIC,” Michael Lange, director of the Wyoming Arts Council, said. “Everyone on the staff and board at the arts council looks forward to working with Allison in her new capacity as Executive Director.”

The NIC also announced that Andrew Schneider was elected Wednesday as the new chair of its board of directors, succeeding Michael Bond. Bond, who was elected to the Casper City Council during the General Election, will remain on the NIC Board of Directors.