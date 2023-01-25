Casper Soccer Club’s TOPSoccer Program Kicks Off

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) – It can be difficult to find different activities that allow special needs kids to move around and get the exercise they need. Casper Soccer Club has just the program for these kids called TOPSoccer.

TOPSoccer is a program run by US Youth Soccer for kids with intellectual, emotional, or physical disabilities. It provides these kids (up to the age of 18) the opportunity to get active, move around, and meet new people.

The Director of TOPSoccer in Casper, Stacey Umbach, explains what goes on during this program. He said, “It is a program for special needs kids that we go and just get them out, exercise and playing, having fun doing small little drills we don’t really… There are programs that have bigger organizations that play actual soccer games, but we do a lot of drills and have fun with the kids.”

Many of the things that they do involve playing games with the kids that involve skills used in soccer. This whole thing wouldn’t be feasible if it weren’t for the Buddy system that they use.

The Buddy system is a group of volunteers, that range from kids to adults, who stick with a participant in the program and they stay with them throughout the duration of a session. Umbach is always looking for people to come down and help out with these sessions.

“I mean always, cause there’s times where we have a lot of Buddies and because people are busy. And I mean consistency is great for the players, but sometimes that doesn’t always work best for,” he said. “I mean again if a Buddy can show up one week and not the next I’m not gonna turn them away cause I want the more help, the better.”

He also makes it a point that anyone is welcome to come down and either help out or participate. Even though the first session started for their Winter program, kids who want to participate can still come down and they will register you on sight. This also includes Buddies who want to come down and Volunteer as well.

Umbach said, “Players, buddies, I don’t turn anyone away. Monday nights 6 to 7, 7:15ish we’re going to be at the community center. People can just show up and we can register them on site, or they can go to Caspersoccerclub.com and register with the TOPSOCCER Program through that.”

These winter sessions take place at the NCSD Community Activities Center. If you can’t make it during the winter season, they also have a summer season that takes place at the Casper Soccer Complex.

As this program continues to grow, no matter who you are, they will welcome you with open arms.

