Cason Wallace Injury: Kentucky Basketball PG out vs Ole Miss Rebels

The Kentucky Wildcats have officially ruled out Cason Wallace Tonight due to a lower extremity injury. The school also noted it’s precautionary and Wallace is considered day-to-day.

Cason Wallace is being held out tonight for precautionary reasons (lower extremity). He is considered day to day. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 1, 2023

Hopefully, Wallace will be able to suit up Saturday vs. the Florida Gators.

Getting through a college basketball season while staying healthy is something the Kentucky Wildcats simply can’t seem to do.

While there have thankfully been no major injuries this season, Kentucky has been consistently plagued with guys missing games here and there due to minor injuries, which has hurt the overall Chemistry of this team and helped it become a Bubble team when it has the overall Talent to be at least a top 25 club.

A small part of that has involved point guard Cason Wallace, who has been plagued with back issues as a true freshman.

Now, Wallace is reportedly set to miss Kentucky’s Clash with Ole Miss due to a leg injury, according to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, who thankfully adds this is not believed to be a long-term issue.

Nothing serious, I’m told. Shouldn’t be a long-term concern. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 1, 2023

For all the talk of Kentucky’s overall issues and why the program has taken a step back in recent years, the inability to avoid the injury bug has been a big part of it. It’s beyond frustrating, but it seems to be the new normal now.

With Wallace set to miss tonight’s game, the embattled Sahvir Wheeler will be thrust back into the starting role, while Adou Thiero figures to log significant minutes as well.