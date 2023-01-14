Cashiers School of the Arts Winter Classes

Issue: Whats News

Sure to liven up the cold winter days inside, the Cashiers School of the Arts announces its winter series of classes in collaboration with The Village Green. Presenting afterschool classes for children ages 6-12 and evening classes for adults, all classes will be held at Lewis Hall of The Village Green.

KID’S ART INTRO will be offered five Wednesdays at 4:00-5:30 pm starting January 11 through February 8 with February 15 as a snow day make-up date as needed. These exciting classes will introduce snowy, wintry visual arts projects taught by Jo Anne Darby. To warm you up there is dance and movement with Danie Beck and Theater and acting with Tim Womick. Our botanical arts class led by Patrick Brannon of the Highlands Botanical Station will get us ready for Ground Hog Day and a yummy culinary arts class will be presented by Jon Caddell of Slabtown Pizza. (Guess what we’ll be making into works of art!) We have invited a group of students from the Boys and Girls Club of the Plateau to participate but there is definitely room for young artists from Cashiers, Highlands, Glenville and all surrounding communities .

Back by popular demand for the third season will be BALLROOM AND LINE DANCING classes for adults instructed by Danie Beck on six Monday evenings starting on January 9 through February 13 at 6:30-8:00 pm Beginners – a specialty! Intermediate…advanced – this is your chance to review and dance in the most beautiful dance hall on the plateau under the tutelage of Danie Beck of Miami, national and international fame. Stag or drag, you’ll have fun, meet great folks and get the body moving with style and grace.

Both series cost $50 per child or adult. Scholarships are available for participation. To register or for more information, contact Tim Womick at 336-653-1051 or [email protected]website- cashiersarts.org.

The Cashiers School of the Arts is Cashiers’ newest 501c3 nonprofit organization led by a band of Volunteer artists dedicated to its stated mission, “ARTS EDUCATION FOR ALL”!