Casey Shingler named Associate Head Coach for UTSA volleyball program

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA head volleyball coach Carol Price-Torok on Monday announced that she has officially hired Casey Shingler as the Roadrunners’ new associate head coach.

“We’re super excited to add Casey to our staff. His wealth of knowledge and experience is going to elevate our program and what we’re trying to do,” Price-Torok said. “I have had the privilege to work with Casey in a lot of different settings and his energy and passion for the game have always set him apart. He will make a huge impact in the gym with our players and staff. Casey has been a part of successful staff and those experiences will help our program on all levels.”

Shingler comes to UTSA after spending the past six seasons at West Texas A&M where he was the associate head coach for the last three seasons after spending the first three seasons as an Assistant coach. This past season, Shingler was named the AVCA Division II Assistant Coach of the Year as he helped guide the Lady Buffs to a national championship.

With Shingler as the associate head coach, West Texas A&M reached the pinnacle of college athletics, capturing the 2022 Division II National Championship. In 2022, the Lady Buffs went a perfect 16-0 in Lone Star Conference play and were 33-4 overall. In 2021, Shingler’s second season as associate head coach, WT claimed its 16th Lone Star Conference Tournament crown as well as its 14th NCAA South Central Regional title. In the challenging COVID-shortened 2020 season, WT went 9-3 in the LSC and was 10-4 overall.

In his first season as an Assistant at WT, Shingler helped guide the Lady Buffs to a 23-14 overall record as they went 12-8 in Lone Star Conference play. The strong 2017 performance landed WT in the DII South Central Region where it made a run to the Regional Championship before falling to Regis. In 2019, WT made a run to the South Central Regional Quarterfinals and finished the campaign with an overall record of 22-7.

A native of Tucson, Arizona, Shingler graduated from the University of Arizona with a BS in physical education in 2009 and completed his Master’s in educational leadership from Arkansas-Monticello in 2012. While at Arizona, Shingler was a libero for the Wildcats, helping lead Arizona to the 2009 Mountain West Conference Title and earning a fifth-place finish in the national tournament.

After graduation, Shingler was hired as an Assistant Coach at Arkansas-Monticello. When he was promoted to head Coach in 2011, he more than doubled the team’s win total and claimed four conference matches in the Great American Conference after the team had gone winless in league play in 2010. During the 2012 season, Shingler was an Assistant Coach at the University of Pennsylvania. During his time at Penn, they produced the nation’s highest dig average and All-American Dani Shepard.

Shingler has also coached at the club level, leading multiple teams to top-16 finishes including a Zona 17-1 second-place finish at the 2014 Far Westerners Qualifier and a fifth-place finish at the 2014 GJNC.

