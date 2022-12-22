Casey Danielson is stepping away from golf | News, Sports, Jobs

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Casey Danielson is stepping away from golf.

The Osceola, Wis. native and subject of several Daily Press articles revolving around the Epson/Symetra Tour at Sweetgrass Golf Club, has decided to end her quest after one season on the LPGA Tour.

“It felt like an uphill battle,” Danielson told Wisconsin.golf’s Gary D’Amato.

Danielson was a two-time winner on the Epson Tour, which visits Sweetgrass every June.

After reaching the LPGA Tour last year for the first time, she missed the Midway cut in her first five starts. Her best finish in 2022 was aT-24 in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, where she posted a sizzling 62 in her final round.

Danielson, 27, who now lives in St. Paul, Minn., can still play on the Epson Tour in 2023. She plans to attempt to qualify for the 2023 US Women’s Open.

“Being a professional golfer is chaotic and you always deal with the travel and the pressure, but this year, at the end, I didn’t have the motivation to get back up again and keep fighting,” she told D’Amato.

“That was the defining moment of my decision, was realizing that, That motivation has to be there. You have to really want it, and I just didn’t.”

Danielson finished third on the Epson Tour money list in 2021 to earn LPGA status in 2022. In her initial LPGA season, she finished 165th on the money list with $29,513.

She had a great build-up to turning professional. She was a four-time WIAA state high school Champion and helped Stanford University win an NCAA championship. She also played on a Junior Solheim Cup team and won the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School in Morocco with a first-hole birdie in a three-way playoff.

She comes from an accomplished golf family. Older sister Lindsay also won four WIAA prep state titles and her brother Charlie, who became her agent this year, was a Big Ten Champion and four-time All-American at the University of Illinois.

“Golf, I know, will be a part of my life,” she told D’Amato about her future plans.