Caserio reveals Marcus Rashford has “surprised” him the most at Man United

Club News: Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has nothing but praise for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United and Brazilian international Casemiro has nothing but praise for England international Marcus Rashford after the 25-year-old was the Hero for us against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

The Reds Devils were struggling to break the deadlock against the Wolves and Erik ten Hag bought the 25-year-old forward after half-time. He would go on to become the Hero of the night as he ultimately broke the deadlock with a lovely run in the 76th minute.

Rashford thought he had put the game completely to bed, after finding the back of the net again after some time, although that goal was ruled out for a handball against the forward.

Now, Casemiro who also Featured in the game against the Midlands-based club, while speaking to ESPN (h/t Manchester Evening News) had nothing but praise for the Three Lions international.

“I’m going to be very honest with you. I was really surprised with the player Rashford is. In my opinion, especially knowing the player off the pitch, I can tell you that if he’s doing well, he can be one of the top five players in the world. He was one of the players that really surprised me.”

The 25-year-old has been having one of his best seasons so far in a United shirt, having scored 11 times for us in 22 appearances in all competitions. It is really nice to see the youngster finding his feet after going through some turbulent time in front of goal for the past couple of seasons.

He has established himself as a Trusted Attacker under Erik ten Hag and has also played as a number nine in the absence of Anthony Martial. The 25-year-old also had a decent World Cup with the Three Lions, scoring three goals in five games as the English side crashed out in the quarter-finals.

Marcus Rashford has been phenomenal for Manchester United so far. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

As for Casemiro, the former Real Madrid midfielder has shown everyone why he is one of the best in his business with some stunning performances in the middle of the park. He also excelled as a centre-back, during our 2-0 win over Burnley in the Carabao Cup last month.

More Manchester United News

Fans will hope that both the players can continue their good form for most of the second half of the season. The Red Devils have won two league games on the trout and will look to extend it when they host Bournemouth on Tuesday (January 3), with both Rashford and Casemiro in contention to start the game against the Cherries.