Casemiro posts a one-word message after the first Manchester United goal

Casemiro scored his first ever goal for Manchester United to salvage a point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United were worthy of at least a point but looked set to leave west London empty handed when Jorginho netted a late penalty.

But they didn’t give up, pouring forward at 1-0 down and getting their reward when Casemiro powered home Luke Shaw’s stunning cross.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Casemiro celebrates the first United goal

He has had other Harder headed chances to score in previous games – something which was pointed out by Bruno Fernandes in his post-match interview.

But what a time to come up with a stunning header to salvage a point and send the away fans into raptures in stoppage time.





Casemiro posted a one-word message on Instagram in celebration, prompting replies from Antony and David de Gea as well.

Casemiro’s all-round display was also impressive, as he relished the midfield battle at the Bridge and dictated proceedings at times.

Chelsea could not get near him in the first half, and Graham Potter was forced to change his formation and switch from a three-man backline to a four.

That was geared at getting more bodies in midfield to shut down Casemiro, Fernandes and Christian Eriksen as United produced a calm, composed performance but struggled for a goal threat.

That was not what Casemiro was signed primarily to provide, but he came up with it at the most vital time.

