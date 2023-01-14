Casemiro names iconic Wayne Rooney goal as Greatest ever in Premier League

Casemiro recalls Wayne Rooney’s goal.

Casemiro has named Wayne Rooney’s iconic overhead goal against Manchester City as the Greatest Strike ever in the Premier League.

The Brazilian midfielder has impressed the Old Trafford faithful with his superb on-pitch performances this season, but his selection of Rooney’s goal against United’s arch-rivals is sure to endear him further, particularly ahead of Saturday’s huge Manchester derby.

Casemiro: “I’ll go with Wayne Rooney’s goal from 2011.”

“There are a lot of beautiful goals in the Premier League,” Casemiro told Premier League Productions. “As it’s the Derby this weekend, I’m going to go with Wayne Rooney’s goal from 2011.

“They scored an overhead kick in the derby, a wonderful goal in an important game. Like this weekend against City, it was a historic goal for the club. I want to remember this goal as it was a golaço.”

Noisy neighbors.

At the time of Rooney’s strike, a teenage Casemiro was still plying his trade at Sao Paulo in Brazil, and his accurate description of the goal, as well as the fact he remembered the year it took place, will just make United fans love him even more.

The goal came in the era when Man City were emerging as United’s “noisy neighbors,” and secured a 2-1 win for the home side at Old Trafford.

That season, United went on to win their fourth Premier League title in five years, while reaching their third Champions League final in four seasons.

On this day in 2011 @WayneRooney scored THAT goal against Man City! 😲👏 pic.twitter.com/RMWQCff2FF — GOAL (@goal) February 12, 2018

Manchester derby.

With City having now overtaken United as the dominant force in Manchester, Casemiro and his teammates will be hoping that similar Moments of magic will swing the bragging rights back towards the red side on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old has been named in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI for the match that kicks off at 12.30pm, with details on how to watch the match in Ireland here.

