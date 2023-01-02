Casemiro makes Marcus Rashford claim United fans will love following Wolves goal – 101 Great Goals

Five-time Champions League Winner Casemiro has claimed that Marcus Rashford has the potential to be one of the best players in the World after he came off the bench to net the Winner against Wolves.

The Englishman has found his groove under Erik ten Hag after a poor spell under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, and has netted in three consecutive games for the first time in three years so far this campaign, grabbing six goals and three assists to date help United into a top four spot.

He was dropped from the starting XI for arriving late to training, but came off the bench to net the only goal of the game as the Red Devils edged past a Tricky Wolves side at Molineux on Saturday.

“I understand the decision and obviously I am happy we managed to win the game. I think we can draw a line under it and move on”, the 26-year-old told BT Sport after the game, with Ten Hag insisting that everyone has to match the standards and rules”.

With Rashford likely to be restored to the starting XI for the next game, teammate and summer signing Casemiro was quick to sing his praises, admitting that he had been incredibly surprised by the forward.

He is one of the players who has really surprised me. They are spectacular. He has an incredible way of hitting the ball, he is strong, fast, intelligent…”, the Brazilian told ESPN.

“He could be one of the five best in the world”, he added.

Rashford recently saw his contract in Manchester extended to 2024, while talks are underway for a new deal amid interest from Paris Saint Germain, and his good form will only increase his bargaining power at Old Trafford in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

