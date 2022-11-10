Casemiro explains his wild Man Utd goal Celebration after opening account against Chelsea

Casemiro has sought to explain his wild goal celebration for Manchester United against Chelsea, with emotion spilling out of the Brazilian midfielder.

Midfielder snapped up from Real Madrid

Found the target at Stamford Bridge

Struggling to explain where emotion came from

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 30-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in a £70 million ($80m) deal during the summer transfer window. He was eased into English football by Erik ten Hag, but Wasted little time in making a positive impression and found the target for the first time as a Red Devils player when netting a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in October.

WHAT THEY SAID: Casemiro has told United’s official website of allowing himself to lose composure when seeing a looping header find the back of the net: “I honestly don’t really know how to explain what I was feeling at the time and how I celebrated that goal. Really! I’ve watched it back a few times because it was a celebration that I wasn’t expecting, mainly down to how the game had been going. A game in which we’d played well. And I think perhaps we deserved a little bit more out of the game as a whole, but, when the goal went in, well I just celebrated like… well, that’s it, I didn’t quite know how to greet that goal because I was so happy. And the key was that we managed to get the draw, and of course, whenever you’re helping the team, that’s the main thing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro is now up to 16 Appearances for United, with his value clear for all to see as one of the finest exponents of a midfield holding role in world football endeavors to help the Red Devils hit Ultimate targets of returning to the Champions League and bringing a six-year wait for major silverware to a close.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils will be in Carabao Cup action against Aston Villa on Thursday, while a Premier League meeting with Fulham on Sunday will carry them into a World Cup break that will see Casemiro heading off to Chase down global Glory in Qatar.