Case studies, new houses, Aliens and arts

This week at Austin Peay, a Fraternity gets a new chapter house, Professors talk about the idea of ​​Aliens in the universe, a graduates case study is published, and the Community School for arts announces its next set of courses for the fall term.

Sigma Chi House Dedication

On Saturday, Sept 24. The Eta Xi chapter of Sigma Chi had their house dedication.

The new building located at 224 Marion St., had over 150 people in attendance including active members, alumni, and APSU President Michael Licari.

The facility has about 4,000 square feet, with eight bedrooms, two large bathrooms, and laundry facilities. The building was privately financed, meaning no tax dollars were used to build the facility.

‘Aliens’ is Tap

As part of APSU’s Science in Tap series, APSU Professors Dr. Meagan Mann and Dr. Allyn Smith will Trek to Strawberry Alley Ale Works to host a presentation based on the possibility of life somewhere else in the universe.

The presentation will take place on Oct. 4 at 5:30 pm and discuss common misconceptions about astrobiology, the size, and scope of the universe, how Aliens are discussed in the media, and much more.

APSU Graduate’s case study is published in a national journal

Annette D. Garcia, a 2021 graduate, is celebrating the publication of her paper in Radiation Therapy: Journal of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists.

The case study focuses on a 60-year-old woman with the acantholytic skin disorder, Hailey-Hailey disease. She then completed a trial of Electron beam radiation therapy to treat her lesions. She was able to successfully be in remission for 30 months at the time of Garcia’s paper.

Hailey-Hailey disease is a rare, inflammatory skin condition that creates blisters, typically around the neck and armpits.

The case study was promoted on the front page of the fall 2022 edition of the journal.

School of Arts opens new registration term

The APSU Community School of Arts recently announced its second fall term of courses, including makeup workshops just in time for Halloween. Registration opens on Oct. 1 and the terms run from Oct. 25 to early December.

MONDAYS

Art for Children (ages 6-11) – 4:30 pm

Contemporary Dance (ages 10-adults) – 5 pm

Advanced Art for Children (ages 8-11) – 6:15 pm

TUESDAYS

Art for Children (ages 6-11) – 4:30 pm

Theater for Children (ages 5-7) – 5 pm

Ballet (ages 8-15) – 5 pm

Jazz Dance (ages 10-adults) – 6 pm

Art for Teens (ages 12-17) – 6:15 pm

WEDNESDAYS

Creative Movement (ages 3-5) – 4:30 pm

Dance for Children (ages 5-7) – 5:30 pm

THURSDAYS

Theater Tots (ages 3-5) – 4:30 pm

Hip Hop (ages 8-17) – 5 pm

Drawing (ages 12-adults) – 5:30 pm

Acting and Improvisation for Youth (ages 8-15) – 5:30 pm

Hip Hop (adults) – 6 pm

Mixed Media Painting (ages 13-adults) – 7:15 pm

To see the class descriptions, times, and costs, visit the CSA class page and click on the class links. Many of the classes fill up quickly but will have wait lists.