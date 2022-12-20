Casa Neptuna art hub pops from the Uruguayan landscape

Casa Neptuna in Uruguay, conceived by Fundación Ama Amoedo and designed by Argentinian artist and designer Edgardo Giménez, is the base for the series of artist Residences in a move that supports the Latin American creative industries.

Fundación Ama Amoedo is the brainchild of Amalia Amoedo, who formalized her support of the Latin American contemporary art scene in 2021 with the non-profit organization after over two decades as a philanthropist, collector and arts supporter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button