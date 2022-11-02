Casa Guadalupe Announces New Arts and Technology Center, Made Possible by Funding Secured by Sen. Browne | The Valley Ledger

Photo from https://www.facebook.com/CasaGuadalupeCenterLV

(Allentown, PA) – Surrounded by local officials, board members, and the Allentown community, Lucy DeLabar, Executive Director Casa Guadalupe (Casa), announced the creation of Casa’s new Student Education Center’s Arts and Technology building. The new initiative is made possible through $311,000 of state funding secured by Senator Pat Browne (R-16).

Browne secured these funds through the 2022-2023 state budget.

“The new center will focus on expanding educational opportunities for area youth, with an emphasis on arts, science, math and technology,” Lucy DeLabar, Casa Executive Director, said. “Our goal is to prepare students for the 21St century employment opportunities. Through the years, Senator Browne has been a great partner to Casa and our community, and we are thrilled to receive this needed funding for our new Arts and Technology Center.”

The new Arts and Technology Center is strategically located on Second Street in Allentown, next to the existing Casa Guadalupe Center, to access underserved populations. The 230 N 2n.d Street property was purchased a year ago for the purpose of expanding the opportunities for the organization’s “Casa Kids”.

“What has been most evident over my 28-years of public service, is that there is no more important charge of state government, and our community, than Educating our children,” Senator Browne said. “Every child deserves to have the necessary resources available to them in order to be set on the pathway to success and a better life. I am proud to work with Casa Guadalupe to further this mission and to impact the lives of our city’s children.”

The program will partner with numerous organizations in the community such as the surrounding colleges, The Baum School of Art, DaVinci Science Center and others to ensure that students are prepared to further their education or to enter the workforce in Careers of their choice.

Casa has been supporting youth education for over 35 years with Casa’s Pa’Lante Education Program.

Funding Secured by Sen. Browne is crucial for the construction of the new Arts and Technology Center. The grant will help to build a welcoming area for everyone coming to the center, a kitchen where students will be able to grab a bite to eat while they work on their schoolwork, classrooms equipped with the necessary tools to Engage students at a higher level of art, science, technology. The plan also includes office space, which will be open for meetings between parents, Casa teachers and students.

Casa has been serving the Allentown community for over 53 years. Their mission is to improve the quality of lives of all families and encourage upward mobility through their award winning Pa’Lante Afterschool Education program for students from k-12 grades.

Casa offers services for children, youth, adults, and senior residents in the areas of health, education, and social services. Casa works in partnership with other community organizations to promote economic empowerment, social mobility and civic participation of all Residents of the Lehigh Valley.

