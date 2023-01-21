Casa Grande, Sonoma Valley boys soccer fight to 2-2 draw

Friday’s boys soccer contest between Casa Grande (5-0-5) and Sonoma Valley (4-1-5) in Petaluma matched the first- and second-place teams in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

And it didn’t disappoint, ending in a 2-2 draw.

Casa, the defending league champion, struck first in the eighth minute, as Jose Chavez slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.

The Gauchos scored again six minutes later off a corner kick. The ball was batted around the box before Francisco Guzman got a head to it and put it into the top of the net. Suddenly, Casa was up 2-0.

“We expected a close game with Sonoma; they’re a very good team,” Casa Grande co-head Coach Kevin Richardson said. “We expected Sonoma Valley to come back because they won’t give up. They had some chances; we had some chances too, but at the end of the night a tie is a fair result for the way both teams played.”

Facing a 2-0 hole, Sonoma Valley then started to settle down and play their game. In the 29th minute, Robert Aguilar scored to pull one back for the Dragons and give them momentum going into halftime.

“Losing 1-0 to a team like this is hard to come back from,” Sonoma Valley head Coach Pedro Marino said. “And 2-0 is even worse. So, we took it to heart and played like Sonoma should, and we left it all on the field.”

The Dragons would then level again in the 18th minute of the second half, thanks to a Miguel Jimenez Strike that bounced off the goalkeeper into the net. It would stay that way until the end, although both teams had massive chances to put the game away.

Boys basketball

Ukiah continued its undefeated run in the NBL-Redwood with a 58-38 win Friday over St. Vincent. The Wildcats scored 23 points in the first quarter and held the Mustangs to just three points in the fourth.

Marcus Fenk (27 points) and Tony Zacarias (13) led the way for Ukiah, while Josh Mank had seven points for St. Vincent.

Piner picked up a 64-41 win over Santa Rosa thanks to a trio of strong Offensive performances. Dave Baraka scored 19 points, Kansh Singh was right behind him with 18 and Theo McDowell added 14 in the win. For Santa Rosa, Elijah Hansen scored 14 points.

Cardinal Newman held Analy to zero points in the third quarter as the Cardinals won 50-24. Sam Cline (14 points) and Drew Krilich (11) were once again at the forefront of the Cardinals’ offense, as both also hit three triples. Riley Rathbun drained a couple of three-pointers to lead the Tigers.

On Thursday, Cloverdale scored 20-plus points in two of the four quarters as the Eagles beat Willits 69-37. A 25-point game from Casey Lemley led the Eagles, while Tatum Kurpinsky added 15 points.

Girls basketball

On Thursday, Windsor beat Rancho Cotate 53-48 thanks to a 19-point fourth quarter after being down 14-8 after one. The Jaguars’ Bella Tavolacci led all scorers with 19 points and three triples, while Rancho’s Janice Williams scored 13 points with three triples.

Also Thursday, Cardinal Newman swept the season series with Maria Carrillo, winning 61-34. Newman’s Leah Martinez led all scorers with 12 points, while Janelle Pena added 11 and Abbie Mullins 10.

For the Pumas, Leyna Gorauskas (seven points), Ivy Dutcher (six) and Jillian Ebner (six) led the scoring.

Girls soccer

Healdsburg kept its strong momentum going Friday with a 3-1 win over Santa Rosa. Viola Santana had another strong performance with two goals. Julia Dolph had a goal and an assist in the win.

Other Friday scores included Newman beating Analy 1-0 and Windsor beating Maria Carrillo 2-1 in hard-fought battles. The NBL-Oak seems to be as evenly matched as ever this year.

On Thursday, Piner scored four goals in the first half en route to a 5-2 win over Santa Rosa. Atiana Santoyo had a monster game with one goal and three assists. Other scorers for the Prospectors were Wendy Carlino, Andrea Caballero, Dulce Aguirre and Kiana Guzman. Sofia Correia also had an assist.

