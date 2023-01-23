Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley battle to 2-2 soccer tie

Friday’s boys soccer contest between Casa Grande (5-0-5) and Sonoma Valley (4-1-5) in Petaluma matched the first- and second-place teams in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

And it didn’t disappoint, ending in a 2-2 draw.

Casa, the defending league champion, struck first in the eighth minute, as Jose Chavez slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.

The Gauchos scored again six minutes later off a corner kick. The ball was batted around the box before Francisco Guzman got a head to it and put it into the top of the net. Suddenly, Casa was up 2-0.

“We expected a close game with Sonoma; they’re a very good team,” Casa Grande co-head Coach Kevin Richardson said. “We expected Sonoma Valley to come back because they won’t give up. They had some chances; we had some chances too, but at the end of the night a tie is a fair result for the way both teams played.”

Facing a 2-0 hole, Sonoma Valley then started to settle down and play their game. In the 29th minute, Robert Aguilar scored to pull one back for the Dragons and give them momentum going into halftime.

“Losing 1-0 to a team like this is hard to come back from,” Sonoma Valley head Coach Pedro Marino said. “And 2-0 is even worse. So, we took it to heart and played like Sonoma should, and we left it all on the field.”

The Dragons would then level again in the 18th minute of the second half, thanks to a Miguel Jimenez Strike that bounced off the goalkeeper into the net. It would stay that way until the end, although both teams had massive chances to put the game away.

There is now a three-way tie atop the VVAL standings, with Vintage, Casa and Sonoma Valley all at 3-0-2 in league play.