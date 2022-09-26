Casa de las Américas promotes regional literature and art in Cuba

The regional institution will host the presentation of the book Inside Havana, a selection of 50 Chronicles initially written for the homonymous blog by Cuban Dazra Novak, who offers a novel look at the island’s capital and breaks with the advertising spirit of the traditional tourist guides.

Likewise, the Café Arteamérica space will allow dialogue on artistic creation in the continent with the painter Yornel Martínez, a member of the collective exhibition Resonancias, made up of works by artists from Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Uruguay and Spain.

Martínez, a Graduate of Visual Arts at the Higher Institute of Art in Havana, is part of a generation interested in gestures and conceptual methodology, as his work has various formats (drawing, painting and installations) and has been awarded the Davidoff Scholarship for Caribbean Artists.

Another of the actions promoted by the House will be the “Create to Learn Workshop” that promotes inclusion and Latin American children’s literature in schools or in the community near the emblematic cultural venue located on 3rd and G, Vedado.

According to its organizers, the House’s program of activities will be adjusted to the possible effects generated by Hurricane Ian through the west of the country.

ef/oda/chm