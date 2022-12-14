Casa de Campo Offers Winter and Spring Golf Getaways

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in La Romana, Dominican Republic, is offering an array of winter and spring golf packages.

The “Unlimited Golf” package starts at $1,259 per room, per night, and includes play at two Pete Dye-designed courses – Dye Fore (27 holes) and The Links (18). Guests also have the chance to play on the legendary Teeth of the Dog – ranked No. 20 in Golf Digest’s “Top 100 Courses in the World” – at a preferred rate of $199 per round, plus taxes.

ADVERTISING

Trending Now

The offer includes deluxe accommodations in the recently renovated guest rooms; daily breakfast, lunch and dinner; use of a four-passenger golf cart to travel throughout the 7,000-acre gated property; Unlimited horseback riding; use of the property’s tennis courts; one round at the 245-acre Shooting Club; non-motorized water sports; family program activities; and use of the fitness center.

The “Unlimited Golf in Villa” package starts at $3,319 per villa, per night, and includes accommodations in a three- to five-bedroom luxury villa with one daily round of golf per person on Dye Fore and The Links. Breakfast for the group is prepared in the villa each morning along with daily housekeeping and concierge services.

All golf rounds are based on availability and include play on arrival and departure days.

Dye’s design hallmarks are all present in the courses, including Railroad ties, vast waste areas, Peninsula greens and tees, hand-sculpted putting surfaces and a unique assortment of pot bunkers. “The Heaven 7” Oceanfront holes are beautiful, causing Dye to famously quip: “I created 11 holes and God created seven.

The Golf Learning Center offers year-round training with Trackman and BodiTrak technology, two indoor hitting bays, individual and group golf lessons and schools, and club-fitting and repair. The 21-acre facility also has practice greens and a driving range. On-course instruction is also available.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.