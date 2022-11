Webb County leaders recently approved an item proposing to perform a study of water at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

County officials, such as Judge Tano Tijerina, expressed great concern about the water issues of the city and the importance of having alternative sources of the Vital liquid available.

An item was then requested to discuss and have possible action to authorize the Purchasing agent to solicit requests for proposals for engineering firms to conduct a ground water study at the Casa Blanca Golf Course. The study will have the objective to look for other sources of consumable water.

Tijerina said that it is inevitable that water, which he considers a top commodity, will become scarce one day as preservation is a worldwide issue that continues to be addressed by many authorities around the globe.

“How long is water going to be available? Right now, we are using it, but what about in 10 or 15 years?” they said. “It’s important to start seeking for other ways.”

On the other hand, Precinct 3 Commissioner John Galo was skeptical about the project. He said he had a well drilled near the HEB area, and a car wash located near it left cars stained due to the water being polluted.

They said the water presumably contains diesel, Minerals and other things which won’t make it consumable. However, he believes it may be viable if the plan is studied further and they were to look into digging deeper.

“The upper core has diesel contamination, but I don’t know about down deep,” he said.

After revising all other matters involving the item, Commissioners agreed to approve the proposal as an engineer is going to review data collected previously and determine the options available to be done to obtain underground water.

