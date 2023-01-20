Carter Records Season Best as Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against No. 14/16 Michigan

PISCATAWAY, NJ — The Rutgers Women’s basketball team (8-12, 2-6 B1G) fell short against No. 14/16 Michigan (16-3, 6-2 B1G), 81-58, on Thursday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Kai Carter led the way for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 17 points, marking her season-high. She added four rebounds in addition to two assists and a pair of steals. Kaylene Smikle also joined her in double-digit scoring with 12 points.

Rutgers earned 13 steals, their second most in a game this season. Awa Sidibe contributed four grabs, while Smikle also added three of her own.

The Scarlet Knights also added seven blocks, with Antonia Bates and Cassandra Brown tying their career-highs with three each. The Scarlet Knights are leading the Big Ten in the category this season, collecting 98 team blocks through 20 games.

How it Happened

Michigan scored four straight points to start the game, but Rutgers responded quickly with layups from Brown and Sidibe. The teams entered the 4:41 media timeout at the tie, 8-8.

With 2:14 remaining in the first quarter, Chyna Cornwell made a pair of free throws, evening the contest at 12 once again. The Wolverines followed with a 6-2 run, taking a four-point advantage into the second quarter.

made a pair of free throws, evening the contest at 12 once again. The Wolverines followed with a 6-2 run, taking a four-point advantage into the second quarter. The teams traded baskets to begin the second 10-minute span, with Carter hitting two mid-range jumpers for the Scarlet Knights and the Wolverines adding a three-pointer. At the media timeout with 8:07 left in the half, Michigan was up 21-18.

Out of the break, Michigan went on a 7-0 run, stretching their lead to 10 and forcing a Rutgers timeout.

Smikle ended Michigan’s run with a make from the Charity stripe. Following a layup from Carter, a Steal from Brown led to two points from Sidibe.

With 1:51 remaining in the second quarter, the Wolverines recorded a three-point play, bringing their lead to 13. Sidibe answered with a three-point play of her own that was started on a block from Bates.

Two points from Carter ended the scoring in the first half as the Scarlet Knights went to the locker room down, 41-30.

Michigan started the second half with three quick consecutive baskets. Following the media timeout, a layup from Brown made the score 47-32. Smikle followed with a pair of free throws, but Michigan responded quickly with another three-point play.

The Scarlet Knights fought to close the gap, but the Wolverines piled on, taking a 19-point lead into at the 4:53 mark to play in the third quarter.

Abby Streeter ended a 10-0 Michigan run with a three-pointer. Following a pair of UM free throws, Smikle made a layup to cut the deficit to 20.

ended a 10-0 Michigan run with a three-pointer. Following a pair of UM free throws, Smikle made a layup to cut the deficit to 20. With 45 seconds left in the quarter, Carter hit a shot from beyond the arc. A pair of foul shots from Michigan matched the bucket and sent the team into the final quarter in front, 68-47.

After two and a half minutes of scoreless play, Michigan stuck first in the fourth quarter, netting a layup. After another two points from the Wolverines, Carter answered with a made three-pointer.

As the teams traded back-and-forth baskets for the remainder of the game, Michigan pushed their lead to 26. Carter made one more three-pointer with 16 seconds left, as Rutgers ultimately fell, 81-58.

Gallery: (1-19-2023) Rutgers vs. Michigan

Knights Notes

Rutgers collected 13 steals in the loss, their second most in a game and fourth double-digit steal performance this season. They earned seven more steals than the opposition.

Kai Carter’s 17 points marks a new season-high. Her previous high of 16 in the season opener with a win over Hofstra (Nov. 7).

17 points marks a new season-high. Her previous high of 16 in the season opener with a win over Hofstra (Nov. 7). Smikle’s 12 points marks her 16th double-digit outing of the season.

The freshman guard also collected three steals, marking the seventh time she has recorded three or more grabs. She paces the team with 28 steals through 20 outings.

Rutgers recorded seven blocks, tied for their third most in a game this season. The Scarlet Knights pace the conference with 98 total blocks, eight more than the runner-up.

The Scarlet Knights earned more second chance points, 17-4, and bench points, 20-12, than the Wolverines.

Volume Up

Next Up

Rutgers will travel to East Lansing, Michigan to take on Michigan State on Sunday at 3 pm ET. The Scarlet Knights then return to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Thursday, January 26 to face Penn State at 7 pm

Follow Along

Follow Rutgers Women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@RutgersWBB) for all the latest news and updates. The team is also on Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersWBB). For all Rutgers Athletics news follow us on Twitter(@RUAthletics), Instagram (@RUAthletics), and Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersAthletics). For additional updates, please download the Gameday App.