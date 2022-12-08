Carter, Harris Tabbed College Football Network All-America

DURHAM – Redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and Graduate student Offensive lineman Andre Harris were named College Football Network All-Americans, the organization announced Wednesday.

Carter was tabbed to the third team, while Harris was selected an Honorable mention. The pair became Duke’s first All-Americans since Noah Gray (Walter Camp Foundation), Damond Philyaw-Johnson (Phil Steele) and Chris Rumph II (Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus) achieved the Honor in 2019.

Carter, a 6-3, 298-pound Pickerington, Ohio, native has tallied 35 tackles, with a team-best 11.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. In addition, he is tied for first in the ACC and third nationally in fumble recoveries (three) and tied for third in the ACC and tied for fourth nationally in forced fumbles (three). Carter has helped lead a Duke defense that ranks fourth in the ACC in rushing defense, allowing just 121.08 yards per outing. The defensive line has helped hold five-of-12 opponents to under 100 yards rushing and opponents are averaging 3.73 yards per carry with eight rushing scores.

Harris, a 6-4, 312-pound tackle from Oklahoma City, Okla., played in all 12 games, making 10 starts. He has helped the offense accumulate 2,217 rushing and 2,837 passing yards. He also has helped Duke register 28 rushing touchdowns this season, which is tied with the 2013 team for the second most in program history. Harris Anchors an Offensive line unit that Ranks first in the ACC and tied for 30th nationally in sacks allowed (17), first in the ACC and tied for 30th nationally in tackles for loss allowed (1.42), tied for third in the ACC and tied for 23rd nationally in rushing touchdowns, third in the ACC in rushing offense (184.75) and second in the ACC for time of possession (32:44).

