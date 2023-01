During the first two years of Demi Carter’s high school volleyball career, she saw her former teammate, Harlee Tupper, take over Southeast Texas volleyball as a two-time Super Gold Player of the Year.

With Tupper now graduated and playing in college, it’s Carter’s Turner to take home the award.

A 6-foot-1 middle blocker with a knack for scoring kills, Carter continues the Bridge City trend as the Beaumont Enterprise Super Gold Volleyball Player of the Year. She was the District 19-4A Most Valuable Player, leading the Cardinals to another undefeated season in league play.

Carter’s accomplishments don’t stop there. She’s received statewide attention on the high school circuit, garnering an invitation to the Under Armor Next Camp Series and being named on the Lonestar Preps Texas High School Top Blockers list.

“Carrying on the Super Gold tradition means so much to me, and I’m extremely honored to be presented with this award,” Carter said.

One look at Carter’s stats this season shows why she’s been such a big name in local volleyball. She finished her junior season with 438 kills, 88 aces, 68 blocks, 185 digs and 33 assists.

Strong spikes near the net were often served from senior teammate and fellow first-team Super Gold selection Taryn Doiron, whom Carter credits for the gaudy Kills numbers. Carter also worked on ways to find open spots in the opposing defense.

“This year I really focused on placing the ball rather than just swinging away,” Carter said. “I am very passionate about volleyball and this sport has become a huge part of my life.”

Carter’s individual success translated into team success for Bridge City. Like last year, the Cardinals were once again the final local team standing in the state Playoffs after going undefeated in district play and 30-12 overall.

Carter is verbally committed to Angelo State University, but still has one more season left to catch the eye of more scouts. She also could match Tupper’s Super Gold superlatives with another Player of the Year Honor in 2023.

“I would like to thank Coach (Savanah) DeLuna and my teammates for helping me achieve this award, because none of this would be possible without them,” Carter said.