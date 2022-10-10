Carson Wentz spoils a good day with a game-losing goal-line interception

Amid a rough start to his Washington Commanders career, Carson Wentz pieced together a solid outing on Sunday with a chance to put his team in the win column.

Then disaster struck.

Facing third-and-goal with nine seconds remaining and a chance to beat the Tennessee Titans, Wentz instead turned the ball over at the goal line. Wentz looked left on a shotgun pass from the 2-yard line to running back JD McKissic. Instead, they found linebacker David Long, who was one of a pair of Tennessee defenders surrounding the Washington running back.

The INT Secured a 21-17 Titans win. Tennessee improved to 3-2, while Washington dropped to 1-4 in yet another season that looks beyond repair.

Washington traded for Wentz this offseason, hoping that the twice-castoff former No. 2 draft picks would be the long-awaited answer to his struggles at quarterback. Through five games, he’s resoundingly and predictably not.

Carson Wentz was excellent on Sunday until he wasn’t. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Wentz entered Sunday averaging 257.8 passing yards per game with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. His interception total tallied for third most in the league. It’s the same kind of inconsistent play that has defined his career and prompted the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts to bail on him. He shows the flashes of big-play ability that made him a coveted draft selection, but can’t overcome mistakes.

Sunday’s game was a microcosm of that trend. Wentz made some outstanding throws, including a 30-yard dime to Dyami Brown for a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

They faced a chance to win the game having completed 25 of 37 passes for 359 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. Then the final play happened. And it came as no surprise to fans who watched Wentz in Philadelphia and Indianapolis.