Carson Wentz may be finished in the NFL—even as a backup

Legitimately waiting all day for Monday night …

• Here are the passer ratings for Carson Wentz’s last five starts: 71.0, 56.6, 102.9, 66.3, 31.4.

So in my estimation, and the estimation of NFL people who’ve worked for him, this is the end of the road for him as a starter. Maybe he plays against Dallas, maybe he doesn’t (either way, I’ve heard we’ll at least see some Sam Howell on Sunday). Regardless, I don’t think anything Wentz does could shift the grim reality of the situation.

