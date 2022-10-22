Carson volleyball bests Reed in four sets

Douglas High’s Grace Plummer (8) drops down to bump a ball against Bishop Manogue on Tuesday. Photo by Ron Harpin.

Thursday at Reed High School ended with another win for the Carson High volleyball team.

The Senators needed four sets to dispatch the Raiders, 27-25, 20-25, 25-21, and 25-21.

Carson is now 17-9 overall and 7-7 in Class 5A North play, which clinches the Senators a spot in the postseason.

UP NEXT: Carson will travel to McQueen (4-13, 2-11) on Tuesday before hosting Douglas (12-16, 5-9) in the regular-season finale.

Douglas volleyball falls to 5A’s best

Douglas High volleyball couldn’t Steal a win from either of the top two teams in the Class 5A North.

Bishop Manogue defeated Douglas in straight sets Tuesday, before Spanish Springs won in four sets by a final of 16-25, 25-14, 25-21, and 25-15.

UP NEXT: Douglas (12-16, 5-9) will host Galena (11-14, 5-9) on Tuesday before traveling to Carson (17-9, 7-7) on Wednesday.

Sierra Lutheran volleyball sweeps Sierra Sage

The Falcon volleyball team had no trouble sweeping Sierra Sage on Tuesday at home.

Sierra Lutheran won two of the three sets in convincing fashion by Finals of 25-6, 25-23, and 25-15.

Sandra Denney had a team-high four kills for Sierra Lutheran, while Jade Chapman and Mikaela Christenson each posted three.

Bella Ruiz served a team-best five aces for the Falcons, while Chapman was the passing leader with four assists.

UP NEXT: Sierra Lutheran (10-4, 4-1 in Class 1A league) hosts Virginia City (7-14, 2-2) on Saturday at 11 am