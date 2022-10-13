Carson Ridge Disc Golf Park open house happening Sunday | Carson City Nevada News





If you haven’t already visited Carson Ridge Disc Golf Park & ​​Interpretive Trails on Rifle Range Road, this coming Sunday is the best time to check it out. Everyone is welcome! The Park’s 18 hole Stadium course is the No. 1 ranked course in Nevada and the region on the Udisc App.

Carson Ridge Disc Golf Club is partnering with the Foundation for Carson City Parks & Recreation, Carson City Parks Department and Visit Carson City to host a formal Grand Opening and Open House for Carson City Residents to disc-over disc golf in their backyard, fueled by live music, food trucks, games and craft beer.

The Park is located at the corner of Flint Drive and Rifle Range Road. There will be food trucks and live music. There will be free demonstrations, and a free Beginners clinic. Discs will be provided if needed.

The Clinic will be from 11 am to 12:30 pm Ribbon Cutting with Mayor Bagwell and the Pony Express Association is scheduled for 1:15 pm Festivities will run from 11-4. The event is supported by The Foundation for Carson City Parks and Recreation, Visit Carson City, and Carson City Parks Department.

Have you heard about the sport of disc golf but are not exactly sure what it is about or if it is for you? This friendly disc golf festival offers several fun and inclusive ways to watch, learn or participate in this accessible, family friendly form of outdoor recreation. The site’s history, plant life and animal life are interpreted on Park signage along the courses’ trail systems.

The Pony Express 9-hole disc golf trail (beginner course) will be open for play until 1pm and you can check out discs from the Club booth. The Stadium Course will be closed to free play all morning.

Club volunteers will be on hand to offer informal guidance.

Formal Clinics will begin at 11am in the Practice Park. Or be escorted out to the site’s natural stadium to spectate the live action of tournament play overlooking holes that Traverse a beautiful Hidden slot canyon with interesting rock formations among pinyon and juniper woodland, surrounded by dramatic mountain views in the distance.

At 1:00pm Mayor Lori Bagwell will address the public about the community benefits of disc golf, then the Nevada Pony Express Association will perform a Theatrical mail-bag exchange and delivery of “The Scissors” with galloping horses and Riders decked out in historic Wears for a formal ribbon cutting.

If you haven’t been out to Carson Ridge lately, you’ll see many landscape improvements including new signs, live edge elm benches, native stone work and disc golf sculptures. Live music from popular local band Stones Throw will resume after the ribbon cutting.

At 3:00pm spectators are strongly encouraged to experience the high skill levels of the disc golf competitors with the 8 lowest scores from the morning round, compete on a special Final-9 layout to determine the Capital City Champion and claim the cash prize. There will be a leader-board following the players and designated viewing areas.

See the Event Flyer for a schedule of activities and plan to include Carson Ridge as part of your outdoor fun this Sunday! If you can’t make it this Sunday and want to learn more, find Carson Ridge Disc Golf Club on Facebook, visit: www.carsonridgediscgolfclub.org, or just someone is out with a disc or two and follow the tee signs and well marked trails.

City Park rules state no pets. Keep your pooch at home. There will also be horses performing at the event.