Carson City arts discussion Featured at Tuesday’s Rotary Club of Carson City meeting | Carson City Nevada News

Carson City’s Arts Community is thriving. Members of the Rotary Club of Carson City will learn more about the City’s Arts and Culture programs plus future plans when Mayor Lori Bagwell joins members at the club’s next meeting.

The meeting takes place Tuesday, Nov. 1, at noon in the Brewery Arts Center’s Grand Ballroom. The public is invited to attend.

“Our City’s Arts Scene has evolved over the years, especially in the past few. The arts are now embraced by more people than ever. It has expanded to more than just the traditional ‘arts community’. There is something to attract and interest just about everyone,” Bagwell says. She is also very pleased that the City has adopted an Arts and Culture policy. “The arts give a community character and life. We are fortunate to have such a vibrant Arts and Culture community. “

Mayor Bagwell will also provide insight into some on-going and future art related projects in the City including art work for the Stewart Roundabout, the Mills Park V&T Arches, the Interpretive sign addition to the Mind of the DaVinci and the upcoming Mark Twain Days Festival .

Anyone interested in attending the presentation should email [email protected] To learn more about the Rotary Club of Carson City visit www.carsonrotary.org.